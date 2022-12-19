The News You Missed From The Weekend

How do masks work?

Respiratory viruses spread through respiratory droplets produced during breathing. These droplets are blocked when people wear masks, especially when the person exhaling that droplet-laden breath and the person potentially at risk for inhaling it are both wearing masks. Certain masks, such as N95s, also protect against smaller, airborne aerosols that can contain viruses.

Is there evidence that masks reduce COVID spread?

Many, many, many studies — the CDC lists 90 of them through 2021 — show that masks reduce transmission rates of COVID. And when it comes to mask mandates in the pandemic, the most rigorous peer-reviewed studies consistently demonstrate that mandates are associated with reduced rates of viral transmission.

The effectiveness of masks isn’t new information for doctors, who have worn them for decades. Think about it: Would you want a surgeon operating on you without one?

When should I wear a mask?

Public health officials in Washington state, Los Angeles, and New York are urging people to wear masks indoors — especially in crowded areas like public transit. Earlier this month, CDC director Rochelle Walensky also recommended people wear masks again during the holiday season to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID, flu, and RSV.

Brittney Griner's first public comments since her return from Russian detention