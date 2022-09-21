Adam Levine’s (Alleged) Sexts Are Amazingly Bad

Imagine: You meet this really hot guy. You seem to vibe. He follows you on Instagram, and a notification pops up. It’s time to flirt! You tap on the icon.

“I may need to see the booty,” he has typed. “Fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.”

Your face falls. A couple of seconds pass. They feel like years. You have an urge to throw your phone away.

For a moment, you’re confused. Are these sentences supposed to be sexy? Did you accidentally flirt with a 17-year-old? An AI robot who has been fed pornographic scripts? Or with the very recognizable lead singer of a famous band?

This week, a 23-year-old model named Sumner Stroh caused social media havoc when she claimed on TikTok that she had been having an affair with 43-year-old Maroon 5 lead vocalist Adam Levine. (In an Instagram post, Levine denied any affair took place but confessed to using “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”)