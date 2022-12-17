Twitter Has Reinstated The Accounts Of Journalists Who Were Suspended For Reporting On @ElonJet

Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who had been "permanently suspended" after reporting on the suspension of an account that published the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet.

The reporters, including journalists for CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, had been covering the story of Twitter banning @ElonJet , which used publicly available data to tweet the location of Musk's jet, when their own accounts were suspended Thursday. Twitter had also banned the personal account of the Florida college student Jack Sweeney, who ran the account, as well as the official account of Mastodon, a social media app that's been viewed as an alternative to Twitter, after it linked to @ElonJet's presence on its own platform.

Musk suggested that the decision to reinstate the journalists' accounts was made as a result of his Twitter poll asking if the reporters should be allowed back on Twitter. A majority of those who responded, 59%, said their accounts should be unsuspended "now."

