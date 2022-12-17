The Star Of An Oscar-Winning Film Has Been Arrested For Posting About Iranian Protests On Instagram

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most prominent actors, has been arrested on charges of spreading false information about the nationwide protests after expressing solidarity with protesters, state media said Saturday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported her arrest on its Telegram, saying that Alidoosti was detained because she did not provide “any documents in line with her claims,″ according to the Associated Press.

Best known for her role in The Salesman, which won the 2016 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, the 38-year-old actor made an Instagram post expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, who was executed by the Iranian government last week. Shekari, 23, had been charged with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the pro-regime militia with a machete. He also was accused of “moharebeh,” or waging a war against God, a charge that carries an automatic death sentence in Iran.