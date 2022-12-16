Twitter Spaces Appears To Have Been Nuked After Elon Musk Fled A Space Where He Was Asked About Reporters Being Banned

Twitter appears to have removed its Spaces function entirely after Elon Musk, its embattled CEO and an ostensible purveyor of free speech, fled a Space conversation on Thursday night in which he was questioned about the ban on journalists who reported on an account related to his private jet.

Musk joined a discussion on a Space hosted by BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos about the "permanent suspension" of several reporters covering Twitter's ban on @ElonJet, an account that uses publicly available data to track the movements of Musk’s private jet.

He left after a few minutes as Notopoulos asked a follow-up question, and the Space was abruptly cut off. Shortly after, the entire Spaces function was no longer accessible.