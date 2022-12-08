The News You Need To Read This Morning

From the get-go of his career as an influencer, Christian Walker expertly weaponized his identity and its seeming contradictions: a young Black man who first gained prominence on social media by speaking out in viral rants against the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests; an effeminate man who says he’s attracted to other men but refuses to identify as gay, and who rails against the need for a Pride Month.

And it was making him a star: More than half a million followers on Instagram and another 566,000 on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok combined. But now, Christian is perhaps best known for his hand grenades on social media that upended his father Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate race in extraordinary ways.

On Oct. 3, Christian fired off a series of tweets in which he reacted in raw, spectacular fashion to a Daily Beast report that alleged his father had urged — and then paid for — a former partner to have an abortion. (A second woman came forward with a similar claim weeks later.) Following his father’s loss in Georgia’s runoff special election against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Christian spoke with BuzzFeed News on the personal and political aftermath of his actions.

“What was so funny to me is people that were like, ‘Christian Walker's taking down the campaign!’” he said. “No, they took the campaign down by saying a bunch of stupid crap, by lying, by running a candidate who's a domestic abuser. I didn't do anything. All of the scandals were already out there.”

Christian is still an avowed conservative, but through his outspoken condemnation of what he sees as Republican hypocrisy, he says he’s come to hate a lot of people he once considered allies. “It was refreshing in a way because I did get to take a step back and see the bigger picture in a way I hadn't seen before,” Christian said.

Putin braces Russia for a prolonged war

President Vladimir Putin warned the Russian public that the war in Ukraine “might be a long process.” Many are concerned that the Kremlin will announce another partial military mobilization in the coming months, the New York Times reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Elizabeth Holmes's ex Sunny Balwani has been sentenced to nearly 13 years for defrauding Theranos patients and investors. Prosecutors argued that Balwani, who oversaw the company's lab, was well aware that Theranos's technology was "not only immature but also inaccurate," yet he chose to ignore those issues and presented a "fake story" about the company to investors and patients.

Apple will finally let you encrypt iCloud backups, increasing your security against hackers, law enforcement, and Apple itself. Encrypting data “end-to-end” means that the digital key required to unlock it is only stored on someone’s device. iPhones and iPads have been encrypted for years, but backups of these devices to iCloud have not.

Advice on what to do when your heart is damaged beyond repair and your job is your whole personality, according to Eve 6's Max Collins. "I am not a therapist. I am a Twitter-famous guy from a ’90s alternative rock band."

People are revealing the cold hard data of their dating lives via TikTok's #DatingWrapped trend. “The current dating landscape is that you do go on so many dates,” Alexandria McLean said. “Saying that I went on 21 dates, it seems like a crazy number, but it actually isn't. It's also just really fun to explain your dating life, because the people who have been in relationships for so long have no idea about what dating apps are like now.”

