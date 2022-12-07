16 Great TV Shows From 2022

For a fantasy franchise aimed at a younger audience, Andor shrugs off everything we expect a Star Wars show to be, but still somehow feels right at home in a galaxy far, far away.

Building off of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor tells the backstory of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), an orphan rescued from the planet Kenari by Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw). The show borrows the grittiness of the worlds shown in Rogue One, but it happily avoids the central inspirational hero trope so commonly found in Star Wars works.

Andor is the first Star Wars story that attempts to show characters with relatable motivations, adult choices, and adult responsibilities. Most of the characters have JOBS!

There is INTRADEPARTMENTAL CONFLICT! There are MULTIPLE scenes that are MEETINGS that could have been EMAILS! It’s one of the first Star Wars stories to show not only the bureaucratic and systematic brutality of the Empire, but also the expansive banality. To wit: One of the best parts of Andor is a conversation between Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) about her career path. The second best part is where Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) loses his job and has to move back home to Coruscant with his mom.

The show is wonderfully acted (see the brief vignette where Luthen Rael, a rebel spy played by Stellan Skarsgård, practices his cover identity), lushly shot, and delightfully SLOW. Viewers will have to wait until Episode 6 for the central action of the story to take place.

Also, the music! It’s not the typical symphonic Star Wars score; the songs are closer to William Orbit than John Williams (NB: the song at the end of Episode 2 fucking SLAPS). By doing away with the tyranny of expectations for a Star Wars story, Andor delivers something more surprising and even fun. —Brandon Wall and Ben King

Where to watch: Disney+