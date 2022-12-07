Let’s talk about your job. Again, I’m going to be definitive: You keep your job for now. You keep your job, and let the 60-pound stone of moral perfection roll off your back. There’s no ethical consumption under capitalism. You are not personally responsible for political and economic systems. At least for now, you take their money and enjoy spending it. You can reassess your work life after you’ve achieved a new sense of normalcy living apart from your wife.

You asked about the concept of “getting it right.” Getting it right to most people is, in my opinion, way too wrapped up in results — in what the future looks like or how others may perceive you. The only way to truly “get it right” is to radically accept the total uncertainty of not just your life but everyone else’s and move your attention to the present moment.



You might have a better chance of dying before you hit 50 than me, but who fucking knows, I might predecease you. After all, I smoke cigarettes and haven’t been able to stop. (I’m trying again to switch to vaping — pray for me.) Also, an asteroid could destroy Earth tomorrow. You see where I’m going with this.



Uncertainty is the only certainty there is. My mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and told by doctors she had at most two years to live. Those two years went by, and she lived another eight. You also can’t predict how medicine will advance over the next decade and a half.

I’m not advocating for denial. I’m not saying you won’t die young. You might. You could say you have more certainty that you will die young, and that’s fair, but you don’t have total certainty. We can be certain of nothing. Go toward the uncertainty. Walk into the mouth of it. The real experience of being is in the humility and, dare I say, peace that can come from allowing yourself to embrace the unknown.



Agatha Christie, queen of the murder mystery, has a quote that I like: “To be part of something one doesn't in the least understand is, I think, one of the most intriguing things about life. I like living. I have sometimes been wildly despairing, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow, but through it all I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.”

The sense of “being alive” I believe she is referring to can be noticed if you focus your full attention on the feeling in your right hand right now. That sort of buzzing sensation. This is a meditation prompt I learned from the author Eckhart Tolle. Do it. Notice that sensation. Trip out on it for a moment. You are alive right now. The future and past are relative abstractions. The present moment is timeless. This appreciation of being alive in this moment isn’t contingent upon the circumstances of your life being different. Pleasant emotions aren’t a prerequisite.

