People Are Revealing The Cold Hard Data Of Their Dating Lives Via TikTok’s #DatingWrapped Trend

Charts on Dating Wrapped TikToks often include how many total dates the presenter went on throughout the year, how they met their dates, how things ended, how many they cried over, and their final relationship status. People have added in statistics for the makeup of astrological signs, how much money they’ve spent, and how many times they had to make an emergency call.

“The current dating landscape is that you do go on so many dates,” McLean said. “It's so easy to swipe right on someone, match, go on a date. Saying that I went on 21 dates, it seems like a crazy number, but it actually isn't. It's also just really fun to explain your dating life, because the people who have been in relationships for so long have no idea about what dating apps are like now.”

She also collected other data, such as one-liner reminders to help her remember each date, to help her recount the story even if that info didn’t make it into the wrap-up. “I have one [note] that just says, ‘finger guns,’” she said. “At the end of the date, he held on to a hug a little long, and I didn't know if he was going to kiss me. So when I pulled away, I just felt really awkward, and just gave him finger guns.”