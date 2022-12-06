The News You Need To Read This Morning

“It felt great to join Big Tech,” said Rohan Patil, who came to the US from India and has been working for Meta since 2019. “The folks back home loved it. The money was great. It was a bit surreal to see yourself earning more than most of America.”

But when Patil was one of the 11,000 workers laid of by Meta in November, he was, in his words, "basically fucked."

Over 140,000 tech workers have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker created by Roger Lee, a San Francisco–based entrepreneur. Nearly two-thirds of November’s 45,000 cuts were from Meta, Amazon, Twitter, and Cisco alone. Other companies, like Apple and Alphabet, have slowed down or frozen hiring entirely.

Following these mass layoffs, thousands of workers on visas are racing against the clock to find new jobs to avoid having to abruptly uproot themselves and their families. Companies like Meta, Amazon, Twitter, Salesforce, Stripe, and Lyft hired at least 45,000 workers on H-1B visas over the last three years, according to an analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services data by Bloomberg. Because the H-1B visa is tied to one’s employer, laid-off H-1B holders have 60 days to find a new job — or leave the country.

Now, in the absence of quality assistance from the employers that laid them off, international workers on visas are turning for help to perhaps the best resource available to them: each other.

Russia blames Ukraine for air base attacks and quickly retaliates

The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of striking two air bases and has retaliated with a barrage of missiles in several Ukraine regions. AP reports that the attack has caused mass blackouts and water and heating shortages.

SNAPSHOTS

Why these Mexican bike enthusiasts are fighting local gang culture. Los Chilangos, which includes more than 100 members, began in 2014 as a way to promote positive lowrider biking culture as an alternative to falling into the world of drugs and gangs.

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker was sentenced to 21 years in prison. James Howard Jackson admitted his guilt as part of a deal in which he pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder for shooting Ryan Fischer during the 2021 robbery.

The composer of the White Lotus theme song hopes the track reminds readers that "as long as we’re here, we can still keep celebrating that we’re here.” The song, titled “Renaissance,” only clocks in at a little over 90 seconds, but it’s had a very big impact online — and in dance clubs — where it has swiftly taken on a life of its own.

