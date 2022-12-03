Why These Mexican Bike Enthusiasts Are Fighting Local Gang Culture

Formed in 2014, the Chilangos Lowbike Club shows others that community can exist outside of gang life.

By
Kenneth Bachor
and
Jeoffrey Guillemard
Mexico City


Jeoffrey Guillemard

They have face tattoos, their heads are shaved, and they wear all-black clothing, but the Chilangos Lowbike Club, or “Los Chilangos,” are an amiable bunch who’ve bonded over their love of flashy custom lowrider bicycles.

The word “Chilango” refers to a resident of Mexico City. Most of the club members were raised in or near the city, in sections like Tepito, or are from places like Ecatepec de Morelos, a municipality north of the center of Mexico City. In these areas, gang violence and crime are part of everyday life. There are often high homicide rates, among other crimes that include gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Los Chilangos, which includes more than 100 members, began in 2014 as a way to promote positive lowrider biking culture as an alternative to falling into the world of drugs and gangs. Much time and effort goes into building and painting these custom bikes, with some of them costing thousands of dollars. The bikes are usually decorated with details reflective of their owners’ lives, including hobbies, family, and the Mexican flag or Aztec calendar.

“I learned a lot from Los Chilangos, about the lowrider culture but also about the life of each member,” said photographer Jeoffrey Guillemard, who has been following the group since 2017. “The strength of a community in a strong cultural dynamic gives meaning to our society.”

Los Chilangos want their lowrider culture to be accessible as they try to break neighborhood stereotypes. Through community outreach, the organization cooks for public events, gets involved with other bike groups across Mexico, and travels to events that promote positive bicycle riding. Los Chilangos includes all genders, and the children of many riders join them at club events.

Each Sunday, members of Los Chilangos get together and bike throughout Mexico City when some streets are closed to cars and open to pedestrians. “They take pictures with families and passersby,” Guillemard said. “This is a way for them to change the mentality that people may have about the cholo culture.”

Lowrider bike culture first became popular in the early 1960s in California, when bike enthusiasts wanted to emulate lowrider cars. Whether it be cars, bicycles, or motorcycles, lowrider culture has been synonymous with Latin American peoples. “The Chicanos created a style, a language, and a culture in accordance with their identity as a minority,” Guillemard said. “Looking to preserve a culture of their own in the US. Nowadays, many migrants have returned to Mexico and have brought this culture with them.”

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Royer, a member of Los Chilangos, works as an auto mechanic. He also builds various bike parts for other club members. Most of the bike parts are custom-made and bought on the internet from the US.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members enjoy a ride celebrating the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) in Mexico City in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Sniper works as a tattooist and lives in La Merced, a neighborhood in central Mexico City. He creates airbrush paintings on bikes for their owners.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Pizarrón rides on the streets of Mexico City in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members arrive at the Guadalajara Club's anniversary celebration in 2018 in Guadalajara, Mexico. After having traveled 12 hours, they set up their bicycles to show them to the public.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

A mother and child in Toluca, Mexico, in 2018. Most members of Los Chilangos have families at bike events, and when possible they bring their spouses and children. Their kids grow up in the lowrider culture from a young age and learn to follow its rules.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Club members dismount their bikes from their cars in Mexico City in 2018. Regular meetings of lowriders are organized in different cities. The club shares the expenses and organizes with their available resources to be able to attend these events.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members travel to Guadalajara for the club's anniversary in 2018.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

The Chilangos take a break at the Monument to the Revolution (Monumento a la Revolución) in downtown Mexico City on Nov. 20, 2017. Club members enjoy taking the time to chat with passersby and pose with them for pictures. They like to commemorate their outings by posing with their bikes in front of iconic buildings around Mexico City.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members in Mexico City in 2019

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos customize their bikes for night rides. A typical Sunday outing starts at 11 a.m. and may last until 11 p.m.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Devanny in her Mexico City apartment in 2018

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Fernando (left) and Devanny (right) return home after a 10-hour ride with Los Chilangos in Mexico City in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members travel to Guadalajara for the club's anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Royer builds a bike for a fellow club member in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Fernando on his bicycle in Ecatepec, Mexico, in 2017

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Pizarrón (left) and Sniper (right) eat tacos during a bike ride on a Sunday morning in downtown Mexico City in 2017. Pizarrón, which means "blackboard," gained his nickname because most of his body is covered by tattoos. After a chaotic life and his share of difficulties, Pizarrón has found a family and sense of belonging in the club.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

A Los Chilangos member in Mexico City in 2018

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Chilangos regularly buy parts in stores around Mexico and then modify their bikes.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

There are dozens of bicycle clubs throughout Mexico. On the club's anniversary, its members hold bike competitions with live music and make food for the community.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos members travel to Guadalajara for the club's anniversary celebrations in 2018. Club members help each other get their bikes to a bus, which was rented for the trip.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Royer on his bicycle in front of his garage in Ecatepec, 2017

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Members of Los Chilangos pose with the public in Mexico City in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Members of Los Chilangos pass a police car in Mexico City in 2017.

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Chilangos during a bike ride in downtown Mexico City in 2017

Jeoffrey Guillemard

Los Chilangos during a bike ride in downtown Mexico City in 2017