The Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Was Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker last year and stole the singer's two French bulldogs was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, Los Angeles authorities said.

James Howard Jackson admitted his guilt as part of a deal in which he pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder for shooting and wounding Ryan Fischer during the Feb. 24, 2021, robbery.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.