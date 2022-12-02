The Composer Of The “White Lotus” Theme Song Has Seen Your Memes

Tapia de Veer has seen — and enjoyed — the memes, but admits that he’s not very plugged in to social media, so the song’s online impact has mostly been a mystery to him. “There was an article somewhere talking about the theme and how it’s done and how it appears that it was almost designed to be a hit on TikTok,” he said. “It's just funny because I'm not really aware of that stuff.”

The Chilean Canadian composer, who lives outside Montréal, had already won awards in the UK for his work scoring the British TV series Utopia and National Treasure when White Lotus creator Mike White asked him to score the show’s first season last year. Tapia de Veer’s ensuing work composing the show’s tribal music score and theme song eventually won him two Emmys — and an invitation to return for another round.

White wanted the new theme to share elements with the first, but to still feel somewhat Italian — much like the fictional luxury hotel brand would feel different in a new setting. Initially, Tapia de Veer only wanted to work on the theme song due to his busy schedule, but it proved so popular with the creative team that he and collaborator Kim Neundorf eventually did the whole score too.

The success of the song has surprised Tapia de Veer, not least because he hesitated on sending it to White for an entire month, unsure if it was any good. “This felt maybe too clean-sounding compared to the first one,” he said. “The music for the first season was more aggressive and more chaotic.”

The club side to the track comes from Tapia de Veer’s admiration for Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino, who has shown on projects like The Young Pope how to weave together classical music or opera with electronic music. The composer hopes that the end result — further emphasized by the increasingly perverted and unhinged frescoes that form the visuals for the credits — should transport viewers to a new exhilarating realm akin to a vacation.

“It feels like it's club-friendly already. It feels like a party and just an all-out celebration,” Tapia de Veer said of the theme. “When the beat drops, we're going through those chords. It feels big to me. It feels very emotional and like we’re getting into a journey.”

What the first and second season songs do have in common is their unusual singing style, which some online have compared to a turkey gobbling.