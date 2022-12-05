25 Books From 2022 You'll Love

Two young Egyptians, an American transplant with a shaved head, and a photographer with a drug addiction meet in Cairo in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution and quickly fall in love. But they are very different. The transplant is wealthy, hailing from New York, and is “Egyptian enough to wax her arms but American enough to shave her head,” while the photographer comes from a village called Shobrakheit and only owns one pair of socks. What makes this book especially compelling is the writing and form of the novel itself, which is evocative and inventive. Naga opts to tell her characters’ stories in alternating first person for the first two sections of the novel. Each chapter of the first section begins with a rhetorical question, and the second section includes footnotes that appear to intentionally overexplain things to some imaginary non-Egyptian reader. The third section, which I won’t spoil, throws into question the construct of the novel itself.

A thoroughly creative and thought-provoking novel that has stayed with me. —T.O.

Order on Bookshop or Amazon.