The News You Missed This Weekend

A man crashed his car into a vehicle barricade near the Supreme Court early Sunday morning, then killed himself, authorities said. Based on initial investigations, police said that it did not appear that he was targeting any members of Congress or the court, which are both in recess.

People can now get one-fifth of a monkeypox vaccine dose to stretch the limited US supply. The Department of Health and Human Services says it has shipped more than 620,000 doses of Jynneos to states so far. However, an additional 150,000 doses won’t arrive in the US until September, and more doses may not be available until 2023.

Freya — the beloved Norwegian walrus — was euthanized by wildlife authorities after people ignored warnings to keep their distance from her. This story will make you want to disappear into the woods and never see another human again.

Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery" after being stabbed at a literary event, his agent said. "Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact," his family said in a statement.

It's time to talk about polio in the US.

Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease that’s very contagious, has no treatment, and poses a low yet viable risk of paralysis in adults and children who get infected. In July, the US's first polio case in nearly a decade was confirmed by the New York Health Department with an unvaccinated Rockland County resident. The virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Orange County, New York, and more recently in New York City as early as June.

Officials in New York (and London) are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated against polio if they haven’t already. The best way to protect yourself against polio is to wash your hands diligently, especially after using the restroom and before and after eating, because people can spread the virus without symptoms.

While experts BuzzFeed News spoke to expressed genuine concern about the unexpected and disturbing local transmission we’re seeing, they made one point clear: Vaccinated people should be fine; unvaccinated people are not. Breakthrough infections are very rare, but if they do occur, illnesses typically carry no or mild symptoms, the CDC says.

In fact, experts attribute the decline in vaccinations in the US as the reason for polio’s comeback in the country. There’s been a worldwide effort to eradicate polio, similar to the way smallpox was wiped from the earth thanks to vaccines, but stubborn pockets of infection still persist in Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Diet Coke is 40 years old, and I’ll be drinking it till I die.