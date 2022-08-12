People Are Texting Their Parents To See If They Were Vaccinated Against Polio Because We All Don't Have Enough To Deal With Already

If you are not vaccinated against polio, you should get three doses of a vaccine, according to the CDC. The first two doses should be separated by one to two months and the third dose should be given 6 to 12 months after the second dose.

Dr. Waleed Javaid, a hospital epidemiologist and director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, told BuzzFeed News not to worry, though. He said most people should be vaccinated but to check with your doctor to be sure.

"We are living in a time where we have seen a pandemic of COVID, followed by a spread of monkeypox, and this has raised our awareness to a different level," he said. "We all are already worried about why are all these infections coming in our way and what I would say to that is that COVID and monkeypox, we really didn't have good vaccination plans or processes, but polio, we have successful strategy, successful vaccination that has eradicated for the most part polio in many parts of the world."

After health officials announced the polio virus is in New York's wastewater, people tweeted about their confusion over whether they had received the vaccine when they were young. And stories of the ensuing interactions with their parents quickly spread on social media.