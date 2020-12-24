Trump Has Pardoned Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, And Jared Kushner's Dad

President Donald Trump issued another batch of pardons and commutations on Wednesday, granting clemency to 29 people, including longtime ally Roger Stone, his former campaign chair Paul Manafort, and the father of his son-in-law.

The pardons come a day after Trump issued full pardons for 15 people, including former House Republicans, key figures in the Russia inquiry, and the four former Blackwater mercenaries who killed Iraqi civilians. He also commuted the sentences for five others.

The pardon for Manafort, who was convicted of federal financial crimes prosecuted by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, did not come as a surprise. The presidential clemency came as the former Trump campaign chair was in the middle of serving a seven-year sentence and represents the latest exercise of clemency power by Trump to undo the fruits of Mueller's efforts. In Wednesday's round, the president granted full pardons to 26 people and commuted part or all of the sentences for another three.

Trump's announcement. however, doesn't end Manafort's legal troubles. He still faces potential fraud charges in state court in New York, and Trump doesn't have the authority to provide clemency for state charges, only federal crimes.



Shortly after the White House announced his pardon, Manafort thanked Trump on Twitter and praised the president's legacy.

"History will record that your Presidency accomplished more in 3 years than any of your modern-day predecessors."