Freya, The Beloved Norwegian Walrus, Was Killed Because People Wouldn't Stay Away From Her

Despite repeatedly warning the public to stay away from the walrus, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said they had "observed several potentially dangerous situations." People had been seen swimming with Freya, throwing objects at her, and beckoning her to the edge of the water for photos, they said. A photo released by the directorate showed dozens of onlookers, including many children, standing very close to the marine mammal.

The decision to euthanize Freya was "made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety," Frank Bakke-Jensen, director general of the directorate, said in a statement Sunday. Officials did not say how the walrus was killed, but said it was done "during a controlled effort in the early hours of Sunday local Norwegian time" and was "conducted in a humane fashion" that complied "with current routines and regulations."

"Through on-site observations the past week it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus," the directorate said. "Therefore, the Directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained."