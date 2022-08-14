A Man Crashed His Car Into A Barricade Near The Supreme Court, Then Killed Himself

A man crashed his car into a vehicle barricade near the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning, then killed himself, authorities said.

Capitol Police said the crash took place just after 4 a.m. at the barricade at East Capitol and Second streets. As the man got out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then fired several gunshots into the air.

Officers responded after hearing the gunfire, and as they approached the man, he fatally shot himself, police said. Officers did not fire their weapons.

He was identified as 29-year-old Richard York III, a Delaware resident, and police said it wasn't immediately clear why he drove to the Capitol complex. Based on their initial investigation, it did not appear that he was targeting any members of Congress, which is in recess. The Supreme Court is also in recess.