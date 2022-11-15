The News You Need To Read This Morning

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has won her race against Republican Kari Lake, Decision Desk announced Monday night. Additionally, incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly was reelected, defeating Republican candidate Blake Masters.

These results are a huge, and somewhat unexpected, victory for Democrats. The state, which voted for former president Donald Trump in 2016 and then President Joe Biden in 2020, was at the center of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. On Tuesday, voters had a chance to embrace Trumpism with two Republicans who followed his playbook or to stick with the Democrats who had proudly — but barely — turned the state blue.

Retaining the Senate seat and turning the governor’s office blue also means more secure abortion rights in Arizona. Masters supported abortion restrictions and, during the Republican primary, described abortion as a form of “genocide.” Lake advocated for Arizona to enact a law similar to those in Texas and Georgia that ban abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, and has called abortion the “ultimate sin.”

In contrast, newly elected Gov. Hobbs said that she would “use every tool at my disposal to restore and expand abortion rights in Arizona. And if any legislation restricting reproductive access arrives on my desk, I promise to use my veto plan to block it.”

At G20, world leaders condemn Russia

At Indonesia's G20 conference — where 19 countries plus the EU gather to discuss global economic affairs — Western allies support a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called on Russia directly to withdraw its troops.

SNAPSHOTS

Three University of Virginia football players were killed in a campus shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry had been returning from a class field trip to see a play when a shooter opened fire inside the bus. Friends and family spoke about the three students' infectious energy and contributions to the community.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s second sexual assault trial. This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Jay Leno has been hospitalized with serious burn injuries after a car at his garage reportedly exploded. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

King Charles has asked Parliament to add his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the Counsellors of State. This proposed change would mean the King’s brother and sister could represent him if he is ill or outside of the UK.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were apparently seen "holding hands" after his split from Kim Kardashian. No, I can't believe I'm writing this either.

