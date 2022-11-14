Jay Leno Has Been Hospitalized With Serious Burn Injuries After A Car At His Garage Reportedly Exploded

Jay Leno sustained serious burn injuries from a gasoline fire and is recovering, the comedian said.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News Monday.

Leno was wounded when a car at his garage in Los Angeles suddenly exploded on Sunday, injuring the left side of his face, TMZ first reported. He is currently being treated at Grossman Burn Center, according to TMZ.

The former Tonight Show host had been scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, but organizers announced his cancellation shortly before he was slated to appear due to a medical emergency.



"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the organizers told attendees in an email, according to People. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno owns a collection of rare and vintage cars stored in his Los Angeles garage. He also has a series on CNBC, Jay Leno's Garage, where he test-drives different vehicles and interviews public figures. His latest episode, which aired on Oct. 26, featured President Joe Biden.