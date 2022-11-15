The California Governor's Wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Testified About How Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Her

Siebel Newsom said that she recalled him ejaculating, and then there was silence.

"I just remember not having words. I just wanted to get the fuck out of there," she told the court while crying. “I got down, and I said, 'I have to go.' I grabbed my underwear, I still had my dress on. I put my underwear on, and I left," she said.

Weinstein called her the next day.

“He was just like, how are you? Seeing if you got home OK, maybe I can help you with some role or something," she said.

“I was cold … I wasn’t expecting anything. I didn’t want anything from him. I was like, ‘I don’t want to give you anything’ because I felt like he had just taken a part of me," Siebel Newsom said and explained that she did, in fact, end up sending an audition tape a week or so later to a casting director for a film.

“I felt tremendous shame and basically was still processing this all. He had taken a piece of me," she said. “I was just playing the game. I was just pretending like nothing happened and putting that in a box over here and moving on with my career.”

When asked by the prosecutors whether she interacted with Weinstein again, she explained that there have been a few industry events where she has bumped into him since the incident and that the interactions were uncomfortable for her.

During her testimony, Siebel Newsom confirmed that since the alleged incident in 2005, she has never been alone with Weinstein.



The prosecution then showed emails that Siebel Newsom sent to Weinstein and his office in the years afterward and asked her why she continued to interact with him.

"So I had a career, and as I mentioned earlier, I tried to put what happened into a box even though it came out at times," she said. "My sadness and my fear changed at times into anger. But in this case, I felt like what had happened was a one-off thing because he was in a relationship. I felt like I was safe."

In one of the emails, Siebel Newsom asked Weinstein for advice on dealing with the media. “I believed that Harvey Weinstein had relationships with the press and understood how to handle the press and thought he could be helpful," she told the court on Monday.

Moreover, during her testimony, she admitted to asking Weinstein for donations as he was affiliated with the Democratic party at the time and her husband, Gavin Newsom, was running for office.

During the cross-examination, Weinstein's attorney, Mark Werksman, asked about her continued contact with Weinstein and the fact that she had asked him for a campaign donation.

“I wanted to be helpful to my husband," she said, adding that Newsom returned the money as soon as he became aware of the alleged assault.

Werksman also asked Siebel Newsom when she told her husband that she had been sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

"I dropped hints along the way. He knew something was off when we were at the SAG Awards and the way Harvey looked at me," she said, adding that it was "complex."

Siebel Newsom returned to the stand on Tuesday for more cross-examination.

On Tuesday morning, Werksman returned to the issue of her previous testimonies and whether they were the same as the one she gave on Monday.

Siebel Newsom told the court that when she first came forward about Weinstein and spoke to the detectives, she did it "initially to support other women, not to be up here on the witness stand."

"I honestly was just telling my truth, and I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be," she said.

Werksman draws attention to the fact that Siebel Newsom said that during the assault, she faked an orgasm in order to expedite Weinstein's experience so she could "get out of there."

“Do you understand the paradox of trying to stop a rapist by faking an orgasm?" Werksman asked.

“It was at the very end after I’d already been assaulted. And I left right after," Siebel Newsom responded.



Werksman also brought up emails Siebel Newsom had sent Weinstein months after the alleged incident, in which she allegedly asked to meet up with him and said she was looking forward to running into Weinstein.

“You could never tell from the tone or tenor of this email that this man had done despicable things to you," Werksman said.“You’re actually welcoming his company."

“I was just surviving,” Siebel Newsom said, adding that she was just “doing the business thing.”

Last month, during the opening statements, Werksman had described Siebel Newsom as "just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead."

The Los Angeles trial is expected to take around two months, having begun jury selection on Oct. 10. Weinstein is also currently appealing the New York conviction from 2020, with his attorneys arguing the judge and a juror were biased against him.

