King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State

King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.

By law — specifically, the Regency Act 1937 and the Regency Act 1953 — the Counsellors of State are the spouse of the monarch and the first four people in the line of succession who are above the age of 21 (or 18, in the case of the first in line to the throne). They must all be British citizens living in the UK.

A look at the current official line of succession makes it very clear why the King is requesting the addition of Princess Anne (her technical title is Anne, Princess Royal) and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

By the law as it stands, the Counsellors of State are: Queen Camilla; Prince William; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Princess Beatrice of York.