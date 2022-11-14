The Three University Of Virginia Football Players Shot To Death In A Bus Were Beloved By The Community

The three people fatally shot at the University of Virginia were beloved stars on the school’s football team, with fans and loved ones alike mourning the tragic losses of the young men.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry had been returning from a class field trip to see a play when a shooter opened fire inside the bus. All three were killed, and two others were injured.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” university president Jim Ryan said in a news briefing Monday. “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them, and they are all in my prayers.

“As I’ve said before, when I see our students I see my own kids,” Ryan added, becoming choked up. “And I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child.”

Davis, a wide receiver on the team, was from Ridgeville, South Carolina. He scored five touchdowns his first year, but then injured his ACL and had to sit out the 2021 season. He made his long-awaited return just two months ago. Recovering and getting back on the field took “a lot of hard work” and “a lot of dark days,” Davis told CBS19 after his first game in September.

"But I have a great support system around me,” he said. “My teammates, they push me, they told me to keep going and keep my head up high … I'm just grateful and thankful for my team."