The News You Need To Read This Morning

If you have a doctor's prescription from an in-person or virtual consultation, you can now pick up or submit a mail order for abortion medication at a retail pharmacy.

Prior to this latest FDA change, patients had to go to a clinic, medical office, or hospital to get mifepristone, the oral drug used to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks gestation, or 70 days or fewer since the first day of a last menstrual period.

Mifepristone is approved to be taken with another medication called misoprostol. The two-drug regimen is successful at ending early pregnancies 95% of the time, and accounts for more than half of all abortions in the US.

The FDA said its announcement was not in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June that ruled the right to abortion unconstitutional. Instead, the action is related to Chelius v. Becerra, a federal lawsuit filed in 2017 that challenged the constitutionality of the FDA’s guidelines on mifepristone. It argued that the restrictions had no medical basis and placed significant burdens on people with low incomes, people of color, and those living in rural areas because not everyone has equal access to transportation, according to the ACLU.

Additionally, the Justice Department released a legal opinion this week saying that the US Postal Service can legally mail prescribed mifepristone to people who live in states that have banned access to abortion.

New weapons from the West to be sent to Ukraine

France will send “light tanks” to Ukraine’s military, AP reports . This will be the first time that this type of armored vehicle is sent to the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The US is also considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles, another Western-designed armored vehicle, to Ukraine — a sign that the White House is willing to expand its military support against Russia, according to the New York Times.

SNAPSHOTS

After a stunning rescue, a man who drove off a cliff with his family is thought to have done so intentionally. Though it was initially thought to be a tragic accident, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. All four passengers survived the crash.

Romeo & Juliet actors are suing Paramount for sexual exploitation, alleging a controversial nude scene was added to the film without their knowledge while they were minors. Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey were 17 and 15 years old respectively when they played the lead roles in the 1968 movie adaptation of Shakespeare’s play.

Prince Harry reportedly says that Prince William physically assaulted him during an argument about Meghan Markle in his new book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry writes in the book, according to the Guardian.

A new member of Congress explained why he'll swear his oath of office on the US Constitution with a first-edition Superman comic. “I learned to read and write English reading comics as a kid. Never stopped reading,” Rep.-elect Robert Garcia told BuzzFeed News.



Rick Singer, the man who ran the college admissions scam, has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison