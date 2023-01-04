19 New Fantasy And Science Fiction Books You've Got To Read

This utterly delightful historical fantasy is the perfect book to get cozy with this winter. No one understands faeries better than Cambridge professor Emily Wilde, as she frequently records in her diary, except for her rival and fellow Cambridge professor Wendell Bambleby, and that fact alone infuriates her. Where Emily is constantly disgruntled, ill-liked by everyone, and avoids social niceties like the plague, Wendell is charming, loved by everyone, and masters every social situation as easily as breathing. She hates him, yet he can’t seem to take the hint. Emily has nearly completed her work on a grand encyclopedia of faeries. She has one more location to investigate, the remote, snow-laden village of Hrafnsvik, where people report dark stories of the fae, yet no fae academic has studied them. She’s ensconced herself with her massive dog in a derelict cabin to learn more about the fae when, lo and behold, Wendell arrives, charming the villagers where she had failed, and pointing out all of Emily’s faults. However, it is Emily who first meets and bargains with the fae in Hrafnsvik. The curmudgeon meets the cheerful charmer is my favorite romantic vibe, and I just love everything about this one, from the character dynamics to the world building.

