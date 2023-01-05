Prince Harry’s “Spare” Reportedly Describes Prince William Getting Physical In A Fight With His Brother Over Meghan Markle

In his soon-to-be-published memoir, Prince Harry reportedly writes that his brother Prince William physically assaulted him during an argument about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, the Guardian reported Wednesday.

According to the UK paper — which said it has “obtained” an early copy of Spare despite “stringent pre-launch security around the book" — the altercation occurred in 2019 and left the Duke of Sussex with “scrapes and bruises” on his back. The book is set to come out Jan. 10, and so far, no other media outlets have obtained advance copies.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry writes in the book, according to the Guardian. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to publisher Penguin Random House, Kensington Palace, and the Sussexes for comment.

According to the excerpt, the brothers had agreed to meet at what was then the Sussexes’ home in London — Nottingham Cottage, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace — in order to discuss the media’s coverage of Harry and Meghan and the couples’ increasingly antagonistic relationship with the press.