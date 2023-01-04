After A Stunning Rescue, A Man Who Drove Off A Cliff With His Family Is Thought To Have Done So Intentionally

A car with a family of four inside toppled 250 feet off a Northern California cliff Monday, launching a large-scale, multi-agency rescue mission — and in what officials deemed a miracle, all four passengers survived.

But the incident is no longer thought to be a tragic accident — investigators now believe it was an intentional act, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told BuzzFeed News.

The man who was behind the Tesla's wheel, Dharmesh A. Patel, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. Patel, who is from Pasadena, California, is still hospitalized for his injuries but will be booked into jail upon release.