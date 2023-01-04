The man who orchestrated the massive college admissions scam that embroiled coaches, test proctors, and dozens of wealthy parents — including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday.

William “Rick” Singer, 62, was ordered to report to prison to begin his 42-month sentence on Feb. 27. District Court Judge Rya Zobel also sentenced Singer to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and also forfeit millions in assets.

His sentencing is the culmination of a yearslong investigation and legal process that has so far resulted in the convictions of more than 50 people who were involved in the scheme to fake test scores and athletic achievements to get the children of wealthy celebrities, tech executives, and entrepreneurs into elite schools like Georgetown, Yale, Stanford, and the University of Southern California. Other defendants have been sentenced to a range of probation to 30 months in prison for their crimes.

"The damage he's done is profound," FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said during a news conference, "and today's sentencing shows there are significant consequences for his criminal conduct."