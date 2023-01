"He was the architect and mastermind of a criminal enterprise that massively corrupted the integrity of the college admissions process — which already favors those with wealth and privilege — to a degree never before seen in this country," the government said in its sentencing memorandum.

Prosecutors argued that although his cooperation was "exceptionally valuable," Singer agreed to help the government "reluctantly," "initially minimized his criminal conduct," and "failed to be completely truthful." He tipped off at least six clients shortly after his cooperation began, deleted text messages, and used an "unauthorized" cellphone.

And while the investigation into the scam has resulted in changes by universities that aim to prevent criminal manipulation of the admissions system, prosecutors cautioned that a more severe sentence was necessary to deter future schemes.



"Singer’s sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who might consider picking up where he left off," the memo reads.

In Singer's sentencing memo, his attorneys said a sentence of home detention or "a short term in custody" plus community service would be sufficient. They argued that his cooperation with the investigation into the operation was critical to its success and contributed to "the widespread recognition of vulnerabilities in college admissions."



"Whatever may be said about Rick's crimes, his cooperation has led to important reforms at great cost to his own safety and reputation," they wrote.

Since his plea, the former coach has lived "a reclusive, humbled existence" and was most recently living in a trailer park in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he offers paddleboarding lessons to autistic children and veterans, according to his memo. Though he has been unable to get a job, his attorneys said he has been developing community programs and offering free counseling services.

"Rick recognizes that, by being caught, he has been given the opportunity for insight, atonement, and redemption," his attorneys wrote. "He has no wish to return to the life he led but does hope to earn an honest living helping others. Despite his current situation, Rick believes he can help and is grateful for every opportunity he is given to do so."