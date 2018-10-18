The Former USA Gymnastics President Was Arrested For Allegedly Tampering With Evidence In The Larry Nassar Investigation

The former head of USA Gymnastics was arrested for tampering with evidence during the investigation into team doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted on multiple accounts of sexual assault and child pornography.

Steve Penny’s arrest is just the latest fallout of the sexual abuse scandal that has marred USA Gymnastics. He was indicted by a Texas grand jury in late September on allegations that he ordered that documents relating to Nassar be removed from Karolyi Ranch, the national training center for the USA team.

Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, could result in up to a 10-year sentence if the defendant is found guilty.

“The removal of the documents was done for the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents,” read a statement by David Weeks, the Walker County, Texas, criminal district attorney, detailing the indictment.



Investigators believe Penny removed the documents from the ranch after learning about the investigation. The documents were delivered to Penny at the USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis, but their current location remains unknown, the statement said.

Penny was arrested on Wednesday by the US Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where he and his family were on vacation, according to USA Today, which spoke with his attorney, Edith Matthai.



“If Mr. Penny had any idea he was sought in Texas, this would have been appropriately handled through counsel,” Matthai told the paper. “Mr. Penny has not and would not have attempted to avoid the service of a summons.” Matthai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

