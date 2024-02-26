Last April, Taylor Swift fans were left stunned when it was announced that she had split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after more than six years together.
Also around this time, Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, posted a tweet that not only denied speculation that Taylor and Joe had been secretly married before their split but also said that the rumors were causing "pain and trauma" for Taylor.
Considering all of this recent discourse around Taylor’s last relationship, it’s unsurprising that when she announced her upcoming album earlier this month, Joe was at the forefront of everybody’s mind.
Others appeared to be a little more pointed, including “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “But Daddy I Love Him,” which Swifties respectively claimed were going to be about Taylor feeling imprisoned during her relationship, and giving up her voice for a man.
And it has now been revealed that Swifties have even created an AI-edited video of Joe to paint him in a negative light — and then manipulated a community note that exposed the fact that the clip isn’t real.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one Taylor fan shared an old video that somebody secretly filmed when walking past Taylor and Joe in a New Orleans restaurant, writing: “Streets are saying Joe said ‘You don’t get to tell me about sad’ here.”
Please note: The audio in the below video has been AI generated and is not real.
Sure enough, in this version of the clip, over the hustle and bustle of restaurant noise, an English man can faintly be heard saying: “You don’t get to tell me about sad.”
The video has been viewed more than 650,000 times since it was posted on Friday, with Taylor fans purposefully sharing it to give it bigger reach.
However, the original version of the video — which was reportedly filmed in December 2022 — is still live on YouTube, and this line is not at all audible in the original sound.
But when a community note was added to the tweet to point this out to unsuspecting social media users, Taylor’s fans rated it as “not helpful” en masse, leading to the note being deleted.
Another Taylor fan posted the manipulated video to TikTok, and multiple other users have claimed that when they commented to expose the fact that it is fake, their comment was deleted.