Fans Have Admitted That They Are “Losing Respect” For Taylor Swift Because She Isn’t Telling “Rabid” Swifties To Stop Targeting Her Ex Joe Alwyn Online

“It'd be nice if Taylor could make a statement condemning her fans who do this,” one person wrote. “I wish I still had enough faith that she'd do something like that for anyone but herself.”

Stephanie Soteriou

Last April, Taylor Swift fans were left stunned when it was announced that she had split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn after more than six years together.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sitting at a table with a floral centerpiece. The individual on the left is wearing a sleeveless dress
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

Joe has not publicly acknowledged the breakup in any capacity, and while Taylor hasn’t explicitly discussed it, she has dropped hints about what went down between them through her music.


Almost immediately, fans began to theorize that songs on Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights were inspired by the slow demise of her long-term romance, with tracks like “Bejeweled” suggesting that Taylor had been forced to choose between her relationship and the glitz and glamor of fame — and ultimately chose the latter. 


Then, a month after the split was announced, Taylor released a brand new song called “You’re Losing Me,” which is told from the point of view of somebody who is desperate for their partner to fight for their relationship, only to be left feeling like an “imposition.”


This song was widely assumed to be about Joe, and six months after its release, Taylor’s close friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff stirred the pot when he revealed that it had actually been written and recorded long before she and Joe finally split.

Also around this time, Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, posted a tweet that not only denied speculation that Taylor and Joe had been secretly married before their split but also said that the rumors were causing "pain and trauma" for Taylor.

Taylor Swift on stage in a green dress with a projected image of herself in the background
Buda Mendes / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Days later, Taylor herself made several apparent references to Joe in her Time magazine interview, where she praised her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for not being afraid to show up for her. 


“We’re just proud of each other,” she pointedly added, before alluding to her low-key lifestyle with Joe in a less-than-positive way by saying: “Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I’ll never get that time back.”

Considering all of this recent discourse around Taylor’s last relationship, it’s unsurprising that when she announced her upcoming album earlier this month, Joe was at the forefront of everybody’s mind.

Joe Alwyn in a suit posing for a photo at a media event
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,

Fans immediately began to speculate that the album would be about the breakup, and within hours of its title — The Tortured Poets Department — being revealed they discovered an uncanny connection to Joe.


In 2022, Joe had revealed during an interview with Paul Mescal that they were both in a group chat with fellow actor Andrew Scott called the “Tortured Man Club,” which was seemingly inspired by the characters all three actors have played on screen. 


This fueled the belief that the album is a swipe at Joe, and things reached a fever pitch when the tracklist was revealed. Some of the song titles are obvious references to their split, including “So Long, London,” which mentions Joe’s home city. 

Others appeared to be a little more pointed, including “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “But Daddy I Love Him,” which Swifties respectively claimed were going to be about Taylor feeling imprisoned during her relationship, and giving up her voice for a man.

Taylor Swift with Joe Alwyn, both in stylish dark coats, walking and holding hands
Jackson Lee / GC Images

And despite nothing being known about The Tortured Poets Department other than the song titles, which at this point could be about anything, many of Taylor’s fans have used it as ammunition to vilify Joe


Since the album was announced, Joe has been at the center of a wave of abusive tweets and online comments from Taylor’s fans in an apparent reckoning. 


Some have even spread unfounded claims that Joe cheated on Taylor, crediting made-up source quotes about him being unfaithful to outlets that have no record of publishing such stories. 

And it has now been revealed that Swifties have even created an AI-edited video of Joe to paint him in a negative light — and then manipulated a community note that exposed the fact that the clip isn’t real.

Screenshot of an X community note
Reddit / Via reddit.com

The fake video was seemingly inspired by Taylor announcing a new version of her album that includes an exclusive bonus track. On her Instagram post about it, Taylor included a photo with the words: “You don’t get to tell me about sad” written on it, which many guessed are lyrics from the exclusive song. 

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one Taylor fan shared an old video that somebody secretly filmed when walking past Taylor and Joe in a New Orleans restaurant, writing: “Streets are saying Joe said ‘You don’t get to tell me about sad’ here.”

Please note: The audio in the below video has been AI generated and is not real.

X / Via Twitter: @Maitaylorsver

Sure enough, in this version of the clip, over the hustle and bustle of restaurant noise, an English man can faintly be heard saying: “You don’t get to tell me about sad.” 

The video has been viewed more than 650,000 times since it was posted on Friday, with Taylor fans purposefully sharing it to give it bigger reach.

However, the original version of the video — which was reportedly filmed in December 2022 — is still live on YouTube, and this line is not at all audible in the original sound. 

But when a community note was added to the tweet to point this out to unsuspecting social media users, Taylor’s fans rated it as “not helpful” en masse, leading to the note being deleted. 

Another Taylor fan posted the manipulated video to TikTok, and multiple other users have claimed that when they commented to expose the fact that it is fake, their comment was deleted.

Discussing the situation on a Reddit forum, people called Taylor out for not making any effort to reign her fans in. One person wrote: “Even if I absolutely hated my ex, if people were treating him this maliciously, I would release a statement asking them to stop.”

Person performing on stage in a sparkling bodysuit with a microphone
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

“They've been getting more aggressive than I've ever seen them,” another wrote. “Actually fabricating evidence to make him look bad and suppressing attempts to fact check it. I hope they don't take it further than this, but I already didn't think they'd go this far, and here we are. It'd be nice if Taylor could make a statement condemning her fans who do this. I wish I still had enough faith that she'd do something like that for anyone but herself.”


“Honestly I don’t understand how taylor is letting him get bullied and hated on the internet when she’s gone through the exact thing,” somebody else said. One more agreed: “I really am losing respect for Taylor the more time goes by and she allows her rabid fans to try to destroy people’s reputations. Especially someone she spent 6 years with. How incredibly immature of her and gross of her fans.”


Others pointed out the hypocrisy of using AI to vilify Joe so soon after Taylor herself was targeted by AI when somebody created graphic deepfake images of her and posted them to X. 


“So AI is bad when people used it against her. Yes, it is bad and she did not deserve that. However they have no problem using it against Joe. It’s bad and wrong in both cases,” one person wrote. Another echoed: “So AI generated stuff is ok until it happens to Taylor? noted 🙄”

And Joe is far from the only one of Taylor’s exes to have been targeted by Swifties over the years, with Jake Gyllenhaal also getting the villain treatment after Taylor wrote about their short-lived 2010 relationship.

Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling bejeweled necklace and dramatic makeup, posing at an event
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

The backlash ramped up a gear when Taylor released an extended version of her heartbreak anthem “All Too Well” alongside the rerelease of her album Red in 2021.

Jake ended up having to turn off his Instagram comments after he was inundated with abusive messages from Taylor’s fans, and later told Esquire that while he doesn’t “begrudge” his ex writing about her personal experiences, she shouldn’t let her fans troll people on her behalf.


“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he said at the time. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”


“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” Jake went on to add.

And in 2021, John Mayer — who briefly dated Taylor in 2009 — revealed that he was still receiving death threats from her fans on Instagram more than a decade after they broke up.

Taylor Swift in a sequined dress at the American Music Awards event
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2016, Calvin Harris publicly accused Taylor of trying to “bury” him “like Katy Perry” when negative reports started to appear about him after they ended their 15-month relationship and her fans descended on him.  


The reference to Katy alluded to Taylor’s well-publicized feud with her fellow pop star, which gained notoriety when Taylor made it clear that her song “Bad Blood” was about their fallout. 


While Katy and Taylor are now on good terms — with Katy even attending the latter’s Eras Tour in Australia last week — things are certainly less rosy between Taylor and her past exes, and it seems unlikely that Joe will be any different. 

