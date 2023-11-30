Over the last 24 hours, a whole load of intel about Taylor’s relationship with her ex Joe has emerged — here’s all there is to know.
you’re telling me Taylor wrote you’re losing me in 2021 and still gave that man a year and a half nearly to change his act are you KIDDING ME Joe alwyn you are a loser— N (@natxszija) November 29, 2023
learning that you’re losing me was written in 2021 has altered my brain chemistry— ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) November 29, 2023
People say that girls emotionally breakup with their boyfriends long before they actually separate and this timeline makes sense to me tbh. You’re losing me is the realization that it’s awful but still with a tiny bit of hope that they would change https://t.co/nz8gDGrPxY— sonya ⭐️ iso any ticket really (@TisTheDamnPhD) November 29, 2023
This is either the biggest typo in history or Jack Antonoff is a pot stirrer pic.twitter.com/lojasiP9M7— nicole (@swiftiieeeeee) November 30, 2023
funniest part of the jack antonoff instagram story that there was absolutely no reason to include the exact date of when they wrote you’re losing me so to say he made an active choice there is an understatement— nicky (@crimsonclov) November 30, 2023
Taylor is insane.She saw all of you asking how could someone write you're losing me and sweet nothing in the same timeline about the same person so she hopped on Twitter and said fuck him its not about us and you guys should know it so I'm gonna like a post from a year ago— Palani(Taylor's version)🪩⸆⸉ (@palanilovestay) November 30, 2023
taylor randomly liking that tweet as we’re all spiraling about the meaning of sweet nothing is so crazy to me like she’s lurking hard and she wants to give us clues i— karen (@picturetokurn) November 30, 2023
taylor really hopped on twitter and said “oh they’re confused about sweet nothing now, lemme explain”— delani 🐍 ISO indy (@delaniraeann) November 30, 2023
joe being an art bro who acts too hurt to hang out and talks shit about his famous baby while friends like jack judge him from the hill…— lana ꧂ (@fancymeswift) November 30, 2023
Jack Antonoff HATES Joe. If you didn’t believe the proof from the Bleachers feature on Anti-Hero, then his Instagram post is the nail in the coffin needed.— 𝚊 𝚖𝚘𝚘𝚗 𝚒𝚗 𝚍𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 🌺 (@Sh_Sh_Sh_Shara) November 30, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here