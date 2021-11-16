John Mayer Responded To Death Threats From A Taylor Swift Fan After His And Jake Gyllenhaal’s Past Treatment Of Her Was Brought Up Following The Rerelease Of “Red"

John Mayer has purportedly responded to several threatening Instagram messages he received from a fan of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The new 10-minute version of the song — which is assumed to be about her three-month-long romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010 — has received significant attention from fans.

In the wake of the rerecorded single and the resurfaced past romance, it wasn’t long before fans recalled another of Taylor’s turbulent relationships, with singer-songwriter John Mayer.

did this man not date a 19 year old Taylor Swift while he was 31 https://t.co/mjkDBmxvn7

If you weren’t aware, John and Taylor were romantically linked for a few months back in December 2009. At the time, Taylor was 19 years old, while John was 32. He has long faced scrutiny for the 12-year age gap between the former couple.

something that doesn’t get discussed enough is that the “careful she’ll write a song about you” jokes and the “taylor swift is crazy and boy obsessed” narrative was principally fuelled by john mayer after she (19) wrote a song detailing his (32) emotional abuse

Fans had reason to believe Taylor’s track was about her ex not just because of its title, but because of the lyrics. She sings: “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don't you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so? / I should've known.”

“It made me feel terrible,” he said. “It was a really lousy thing to do. I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard.”

“I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting,” he continued. “I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bullshit.”

When John was asked about the song’s line, “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?” he said, “I don’t want to go into that.”

And despite having called Taylor’s songwriting “cheap,” John went on to release a song titled “Paper Doll” the following year, which was widely interpreted to be about their failed relationship.

