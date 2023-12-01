The song literally starts with Taylor sighing deeply into the microphone, before saying that she’s wondering “if it’s time” to “throw out everything” they’d built together. She adds: “My heart won’t start anymore for you / ‘cause you’re losing me.”
Amid the fan reaction to this bombshell on social media, many questioned how Taylor could have written her love song “Sweet Nothing,” which was released in October last year, so soon after writing such a devastating heartbreak song presumably about the same person.
Interestingly, this tweet was posted more than a year ago, soon after Midnights's initial release, leaving little question over Taylor’s intention behind her social media activity, with many fans interpreting it to be her way of letting them know that “Sweet Nothing” was actually inspired by Paul and Linda’s relationship.
For years, Deux has repeatedly claimed on their Instagram account and associated podcast that Taylor and Joe had secretly got married, and they even doubled down on this rumor after the split was announced. However, by this point they’d clarified that it may not have been a legal marriage, but a “ceremony” of sorts in Joe’s home country of England.
They then added in their submission: “Even YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!!”
And this post proved to be the final straw for Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, who tweeted for the first time in over a year especially to debunk Deux’s claims.
Sharing a screenshot of the Deux Moi post, Tree wrote: “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”
But Deux refused to back down, and shared Tree’s tweet to her Instagram Story alongside the caption: “'pain and trauma’ … are very strong words. I understand why they’d be bothered, but Tree (and Taylor) are livid. Of all things, why are they so angry about this particular claim that they felt the need to respond?”
They also wrote: “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”
While many were confused by the allusion to “what just happened,” some took it to be a reference to the tragic death of one of Taylor’s fans at her concert in Brazil earlier this month.