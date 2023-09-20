Picture Taylor thick as thieves with Joe's ex-wife.
Sophie Turner caught on the Ring cam by Joe Jonas pic.twitter.com/SIuwP4LwOZ— Hannah Wright (@HannahAWright) September 6, 2023
What Joe caught Sophie saying on Ring Cam: pic.twitter.com/lbm8UZ1Ovs— Nathan (Thunderpuss Remix) (@nathanOkoopa) September 6, 2023
Joe Jonas and his PR team have single-handedly taken me from total indifference to absolute hatred of him in a matter of days.— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 6, 2023
Bro really thought he could run the 90s Justin Timberlake 'misogyny in the press' playbook on the mother of his children & not get called on it in 2023. https://t.co/5yekta6ML2
Sophie Turner is currently in the impeccable position of being able to listen to Taylor Swift breakup songs literally written about her ex & I think that’s beautiful— tori (@doritenholm) September 6, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
