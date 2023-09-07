Taylor Swift's Song About Joe Jonas Being Strategic And Desperate To Seem Like The Good Guy After Their 2008 Split Has Resurfaced Amid His Divorce From Sophie Turner

"Oh, he's so smug, Mr. 'Always wins' / So far above me in every sense," Taylor sings about Joe.

Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

You've probably heard by now that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have split up after four years of marriage, with Joe filing for divorce on Tuesday.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie in jackets
The two confirmed the news in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, where they insisted that the decision was both mutual and amicable.

"We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement ended.

Joe and Sophie cradle Sophie&#x27;s baby bump while posing on the red carpet
But despite this plea, and the fact that they managed to keep their relationship largely private from the time they started dating in 2016, the same cannot be said for the divorce.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie walking on the street
In fact, since Sunday, there has been a steady stream of source stories about the split that have been attributed to Joe's camp.

A close-up of Joe Jonas
It began with insiders saying that Joe had been caring for his and Sophie's two daughters, ages 3 and 1, for the last three months. It's worth noting that Sophie was in the United Kingdom, her home country, for work during that time period.

Close-up of Joe pushing a baby carriage with Sophie
It was later claimed that the separation was a result of their different lifestyles, with sources telling TMZ that Joe prefers to stay home, while Sophie prefers to party.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie
This is a stark contrast to what both stars have publicly said over the years, with Sophie's 2020 interview about being a "homebody" who struggles to keep "social butterfly" Joe indoors with her resurfacing online.

Joe making a cocktail
Yesterday, the blame for the split was vaguely pinned on Sophie when TMZ reported that "multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe" had told them that Joe filed for divorce after he apparently caught Sophie "saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over" via their Ring camera.

A close-up of Sophie Turner at a media event
The haziness of this statement was not lost on readers, and social media users had a field day with speculative tweets that poked fun at what Joe could have heard and/or seen in the footage.

Amid the ongoing drama, it hasn't taken pop culture enthusiasts long to reference the songs that Taylor Swift is assumed to have written about Joe following their brief relationship in 2008.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas sitting next to each other at an event
This three-month romance is perhaps most famed for the fact that it apparently ended with a 25-second phone call that Taylor exposed in a now-infamous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Taylor on the talk show covering her mouth and laughing
She told the host at the time: "When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Close-up of Taylor
And while Taylor very rarely confirms who the subjects of her songs are, it is widely believed that her hit "Forever & Always," in addition to "Last Kiss" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine," is about Joe.

Close-up of Joe wearing sunglasses
In them, Taylor suggests that Joe effectively love-bombed her when they first met, and even dropped the l-word incredibly early on. She refers to the singer as "the life of the party" as she recalls falling for him because of his confidence and charm.

Joe Jonas performing onstage in a loose suit and tie
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

But things took a turn when Joe ghosted Taylor before ultimately dumping her.

A close-up of Taylor Swift
Of all the songs, "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is basically confirmed to be about Joe, with Sophie herself cheekily posting about it on social media.

Close-up of Joe and Sophie smiling
The song was released in April 2021 as a vault track on Fearless (Taylor's Version), which means that Taylor originally wrote it for her 2008 album, but it didn't make the final cut.

Taylor performing onstage in a lacy turtleneck bodysuit
Because Joe was her most high-profile relationship ahead of Fearless's original release, there was little question that he was the inspiration behind the song. Sophie fueled this idea when she shared a screenshot of "Mr. Perfectly Fine" to her Instagram story and quipped, "It's not NOT a bop."

Screenshot of Sophie&#x27;s IG story
Taylor herself did nothing to dispel the belief that Joe was, in fact, the "Mr. Perfectly Fine" in question, and reposted Sophie to her own story.

Taylor reposting Sophie&#x27;s story on her IG story
As recently as last month, Sophie proudly posted a photo of herself wearing multiple friendship bracelets that read “Mr. Perfectly Fine” in an apparent reference to her husband.

Close-up of the bracelets
In the song, Taylor implies that the thing she struggled the most with in their breakup was the "casually cruel" way Joe acted as if he hadn't done anything wrong.

Lyrics: &quot;Hello Mr &#x27;Casually Cruel&#x27; / Mr &#x27;Everything revolves around you&#x27; / I&#x27;ve been Miss &#x27;Misery&#x27; since your goodbye / And you&#x27;re Mr &#x27;Perfectly fine&#x27;&quot;
In fact, she goes so far as to accuse him of issuing an "insincere apology" and scrambling to make sure "he doesn't look like the bad guy."

Lyrics: &quot;Mr &#x27;Never told me why&#x27; / Mr &#x27;Never had to see me cry&#x27; / Mr &#x27;Insincere apology so he doesn&#x27;t look like the bad guy&#x27; / He goes about his day / Forgets he ever even heard my name&quot;
Elsewhere in the song, Taylor suggests that everything in their relationship had to be on Joe's terms as she refers to him as "Mr. 'Everything revolves around you.'"

Close-up of Taylor and Joe holding microphones
"So strategized, all the eyes on you," she later adds. "Oh, he's so smug, Mr. 'Always wins' / So far above me in every sense."

Screenshot of the lyrics
Needless to say, fans have been looking at these lyrics in a different light following the media circus of the past few days.

Sharing a screenshot of some of the lyrics in a Reddit forum, one person wrote, "I know Taylor Swift's controversial but fuck she was spot on about Joe Jonas."

Screenshot of the comment
"'Alexa start playing Mr. Perfectly Fine,'" another comment read. "I swear Taylor’s roast of this assclown is so spot on. What a pathetic loser."

Screenshot of the comment
While another simply quoted, "Mr. Insincere apology so he doesn’t look like the bad guy..."

Screenshot of the comment
Screenshots from the song have also been circulating on Twitter in response to the articles from Joe's camp.

Screenshot of the song lyric re: &quot;Mr &#x27;Insincere apology&#x27;&quot;
In addition, it has been pointed out how bizarre it must be for self-proclaimed Swiftie Sophie to be able to listen to Taylor’s breakup songs that were actually written about her ex.

Close-up of Sophie at a media event smiling slightly
"Must be so weird for Sophie because she posted about that song in a joking manner when it came out and now it's coming true for her. Ugh," one said of "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

Screenshot of the comment
"It must be a whole new level to have breakup songs about the very person you're separating from," someone else added.

Screenshot of the comment
While a viral tweet reads, "Sophie Turner is currently in the impeccable position of being able to listen to Taylor Swift breakup songs literally written about her ex & I think that’s beautiful."

Despite their rocky breakup, Joe and Taylor ended up being able to salvage a friendship, and in 2019 she said that she regretted putting him "on blast" in the Ellen interview. She added, "We laugh about it now, but that was some mouthy — yeah, just some teenage stuff there.”

Close-up of Taylor at a media event
It is also thought that Sophie helped to build the bridge between the two exes, with Taylor's lyric about sending an ex's baby a present in her 2021 song "Invisible String" believed to be about Joe.

"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents," Taylor sings.

Taylor smiling onstage with a guitar
She explained at the time: "I remember I wrote it right after I sent an ex a baby gift, and I was just like, ‘Man, life is great.’ I just remember thinking this is a full signifier that life is great."

Taylor sitting and leaning against a piano covered in moss onstage
Taylor is also a huge fan of Sophie's and previously revealed that the actor's Game of Thrones character partially inspired her 2017 album, Reputation.

