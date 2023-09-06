From Their Supposedly “Different Lifestyles” To Their “Ironclad” Prenup, Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Divorce

Fans were left in shock on Sunday when rumors emerged that the couple — who started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019 — were parting ways after four years of marriage.
TMZ reported that Joe had been looking for an attorney and was apparently on the “cusp” of filing for divorce from Sophie, with whom he shares two young daughters, ages 3 and 1.
Prior to this, there weren’t any obvious signs that Sophie and Joe’s marriage was on the rocks. However, sources told the outlet that the pair had been having some “serious problems” for the last six months.
Today was the first outlet to obtain the petition for dissolution of the marriage, filed by Joe earlier that day in Miami, where the couple have been based.
The documents apparently cite that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”
The filing does not state the specific reason for the split. However, People later published reports claiming that Sophie and Joe have “been living separate lives for months,” and that the divorce hasn’t come as a shock to their close friends, after the estranged couple apparently spent “the whole summer apart.”
Elsewhere, TMZ cited an insider who claimed that the demise of their marriage came down to their “different lifestyles,” suggesting that she “likes to party,” while he “likes to stay at home.”
On top of this, a source alleged to Page Six that it was Joe who tried to “salvage” the four-year marriage, but that their “disagreements” just “kept building.”
“Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” the insider claimed.
“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year,” they said, refuting the narrative that the split was totally out of the blue. “There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”
Another huge aspect of the breakup is the couple’s two children, who, according to the divorce docs, “have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States.”
Prior to confirmation of their split, TMZ claimed that Joe had been caring for their two young children “pretty much all of the time” while he’s been on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and while Sophie’s been working in the UK.
Despite their busy schedules, the divorce filing states that “a parenting plan” will seek to address “all parenting issues” amid the split, and will also contain a “timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”
And so, while the alleged reasons behind the split sound a little blurry right now, it seems the division of their assets will be more clear-cut thanks to an “ironclad prenup.”
The divorce docs confirm that Joe and Sophie signed a solid prenup, which, according to the Blast, will mean that the couple — who were bothvery wealthy in their own right before meeting — will retain what’s theirs without any extra conflict.
Joe will apparently hold on to all the money he’s earned throughout his music career, both with the Jonas Brothers and his other band, DNCE. Meanwhile, Sophie will keep her Game of Thrones earnings, along with any residuals from her acting career.
As well as this, it sounds like the division of their properties will be fairly straightforward, too. The Blast reported that the couple “shared” houses in Miami, Los Angeles, and the UK, and that whoever owned them prior to the marriage will get to keep them.
A judge will ultimately decide the terms of their custody agreement, and where their children will primarily live. However, based on the divorce filing, it sounds as if the estranged spouses are willing to cooperate for “shared parental responsibility” in “the best interests of the minor children.”
In a joint statement issued today, Joe and Sophie confirmed that they “mutually agreed” to part ways.
“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read.
They acknowledged the “many speculative narratives” surrounding the reason for their split, but emphasized that it was “a united decision.”