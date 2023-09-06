From Their Supposedly “Different Lifestyles” To Their “Ironclad” Prenup, Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Divorce

Despite fans’ shock, sources claim the split has been a long time coming.

Over the past three days, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split has unfolded pretty rapidly in the public eye.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Fans were left in shock on Sunday when rumors emerged that the couple — who started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019 — were parting ways after four years of marriage.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

TMZ reported that Joe had been looking for an attorney and was apparently on the “cusp” of filing for divorce from Sophie, with whom he shares two young daughters, ages 3 and 1.

Sophie Turner looks at Joe as they stand for photographers at an event
Amy Sussman / WireImage,

Prior to this, there weren’t any obvious signs that Sophie and Joe’s marriage was on the rocks. However, sources told the outlet that the pair had been having some “serious problems” for the last six months.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

And while many struggled to come to terms with the rumors, Joe bolstered speculation that the whole thing was false by continuing to wear his wedding ring on stage with the Jonas Brothers on Sunday evening, and again a few days later in a photo shared to his Instagram account.

Joe onstage
Scott Legato / Getty Images

But, despite fans’ high hopes, it was confirmed yesterday that the split is the real deal.

Joe smiles as he looks at Sophie Turner on the red carpet
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Today was the first outlet to obtain the petition for dissolution of the marriage, filed by Joe earlier that day in Miami, where the couple have been based.

A closeup of Joe Jonas sitting during an interview
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The documents apparently cite that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Theo Wargo / WireImage

The filing does not state the specific reason for the split. However, People later published reports claiming that Sophie and Joe have “been living separate lives for months,” and that the divorce hasn’t come as a shock to their close friends, after the estranged couple apparently spent “the whole summer apart.”

Closeup of Sophie and Joe
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

Elsewhere, TMZ cited an insider who claimed that the demise of their marriage came down to their “different lifestyles,” suggesting that she “likes to party,” while he “likes to stay at home.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On top of this, a source alleged to Page Six that it was Joe who tried to “salvage” the four-year marriage, but that their “disagreements” just “kept building.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” the insider claimed.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year,” they said, refuting the narrative that the split was totally out of the blue. “There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Another huge aspect of the breakup is the couple’s two children, who, according to the divorce docs, “have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Prior to confirmation of their split, TMZ claimed that Joe had been caring for their two young children “pretty much all of the time” while he’s been on tour with the Jonas Brothers, and while Sophie’s been working in the UK.

Closeup of Sophie
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Despite their busy schedules, the divorce filing states that “a parenting plan” will seek to address “all parenting issues” amid the split, and will also contain a “timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
James Devaney / GC Images

And so, while the alleged reasons behind the split sound a little blurry right now, it seems the division of their assets will be more clear-cut thanks to an “ironclad prenup.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

The divorce docs confirm that Joe and Sophie signed a solid prenup, which, according to the Blast, will mean that the couple — who were both very wealthy in their own right before meeting — will retain what’s theirs without any extra conflict.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Joe will apparently hold on to all the money he’s earned throughout his music career, both with the Jonas Brothers and his other band, DNCE. Meanwhile, Sophie will keep her Game of Thrones earnings, along with any residuals from her acting career.

The Jonas Brothers onstage
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

As well as this, it sounds like the division of their properties will be fairly straightforward, too. The Blast reported that the couple “shared” houses in Miami, Los Angeles, and the UK, and that whoever owned them prior to the marriage will get to keep them.

Closeup of Sophie
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A judge will ultimately decide the terms of their custody agreement, and where their children will primarily live. However, based on the divorce filing, it sounds as if the estranged spouses are willing to cooperate for “shared parental responsibility” in “the best interests of the minor children.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
James Devaney / Getty Images

In a joint statement issued today, Joe and Sophie confirmed that they “mutually agreed” to part ways.

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read.

They acknowledged the “many speculative narratives” surrounding the reason for their split, but emphasized that it was “a united decision.”

Closeup of Joe and Sophie
Axelle / FilmMagic

