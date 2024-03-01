People Are Supporting Rachel Zegler After Her Socials Were Hit With Nasty Comments From Online Trolls

Rachel is still being targeted on social media after her 2022 comments about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sparked backlash.

This article contains references to suicidal ideation.

It’s fair to say that Rachel Zegler has faced more online scrutiny than most stars, with the 22-year-old actor regularly targeted across social media.

Rachel Zegler posing on red carpet wearing a mesh overlay dress with fringe details
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

It all started when she was cast as the titular character in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is due for release next year. 


Rachel, who is of Colombian and Polish descent, immediately faced racist backlash from people who argued that the princess should be played by a white actor. 


And this cruel response to Rachel continued when she criticized the character of Prince Charming in the original film and said that the adaptation will have a more feminist undertone. 


Speaking at the D23 Expo in 2022, she said, “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”


“We absolutely wrote a Snow White that ... she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Rachel later said to Variety. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Then, in September of that year, Rachel confessed that she only watched Snow White once as a child and that it had terrified her. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”

Rachel Zegler looking scared in front of a Snow White poster
@rachelzegler / Via Instagram: @rachelzegler

“I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White’s Scary Adventures…doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like,” she continued. “I was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again.


“I watched it for the first time in probably 16, 17 years, when I was doing this film,” Rachel concluded.


All of this led to Rachel being vilified by Disney fans, with the star unfairly accused of “shaming anyone who liked” the animated original and branded “a walking PR disaster.”

In the face of the backlash, many leaped to Rachel’s defense, with it being repeatedly pointed out that there are heaps of other stars who have said a lot worse about the projects they have starred in without facing any consequences.

Rachel Zegler in a black trench coat with a headband, posing indoors
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Harrison Ford were both used as examples, and more recently, fans have drawn parallels between Rachel’s comments about Snow White and Dakota Johnson’s recent Madame Web press tour, as well as Jacob Elordi’s remarks about his early Kissing Booth fame. 

But Rachel has continued to be targeted, with trolls even inundating her old YouTube videos with nasty comments.

Rachel Zegler standing onstage in a sparkly, sleeveless dress with a halter neckline
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for CNN

The star’s most recent upload to her YouTube page is a cover of Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s song “Complex,” which she posted on Aug. 5. 


It has maintained a steady stream of cruel responses since then, but fans have grown concerned after noticing that Rachel started to reply to some of the more extreme messages this week. 


Almost seven months after she shared the video, Rachel seemingly returned to the post to see what was being said about it — and her response has worried people. 

Replying to one troll who asked, “Why are you still alive?” Rachel wrote, “i don’t know man.”

Screenshot of social media interaction: &quot;Why are you still alive?&quot; and the other responding, &quot;i don&#x27;t know man&quot;
Rachel Zegler / Via youtube.com

Somebody else appeared to reference her recent People’s Choice Awards win as they commented, “how does it feel knowing you got an award you don’t deserve?” Rachel wrote back, “omg should I kill myself?”

Screenshot of the above comments between a social media user and @RachelZeglerLovesHugs, discussing an undeserved award
Rachel Zegler / Via youtube.com

Sharing screenshots of the comments to a Reddit forum, one person wrote, “Is Rachel Zegler alright? The amount of hate she received on her youtube newest video comment section is ridiculous, and she recently replied to hate messages. (I am worried about her),” and many expressed sympathy for the star as they echoed this sentiment.

Rachel Zegler in elegant strapless gown posing on the red carpet
Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“i feel so bad for her. she doesn’t deserve the hate she gets.. it’s too much,” somebody replied. Another wrote, “I really hope she steps back and doesn't reply to the hate comments and just blocks them/tells her team to do so. It'll mess with your brain when your bombarded with all that toxicity online.”


One more added, “the hate for her is really bizarre and strange. this girl hasn’t even said anything crazy.”  Somebody else said, “The hate campaign against her for saying a few things is so scary. I've seen people get away with saying slurs for less.”


Another asked, “What on earth is going on? Like this sucks regardless, but what's with all this vitriol? Where does this come from? It's disgusting and I hope she's ok.”


Others shared their hope that Rachel’s replies were sarcastic, with one pointing out, “From what I've seen with Rachel's social media activity, she's funny and is good with rolling with the punches.”


“I think it's important to remember she interacts with her fans a lot and replies to a ton of positive comments so she is not just focusing on the hate,” somebody else added as reassurance. 

Rachel has been posting as usual on her other social media pages, and BuzzFeed has contacted her rep for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.orgThe Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.

