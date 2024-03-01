People Are Supporting Rachel Zegler After Her Socials Were Hit With Nasty Comments From Online Trolls

This article contains references to suicidal ideation.
It’s fair to say that Rachel Zegler has faced more online scrutiny than most stars, with the 22-year-old actor regularly targeted across social media.
Then, in September of that year, Rachel confessed that she only watched Snow White once as a child and that it had terrified her. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”
In the face of the backlash, many leaped to Rachel’s defense, with it being repeatedly pointed out that there are heaps of other stars who have said a lot worse about the projects they have starred in without facing any consequences.
But Rachel has continued to be targeted, with trolls even inundating her old YouTube videos with nasty comments.
Replying to one troll who asked, “Why are you still alive?” Rachel wrote, “i don’t know man.”
Somebody else appeared to reference her recent People’s Choice Awards win as they commented, “how does it feel knowing you got an award you don’t deserve?” Rachel wrote back, “omg should I kill myself?”
Sharing screenshots of the comments to a Reddit forum, one person wrote, “Is Rachel Zegler alright? The amount of hate she received on her youtube newest video comment section is ridiculous, and she recently replied to hate messages. (I am worried about her),” and many expressed sympathy for the star as they echoed this sentiment.
Rachel has been posting as usual on her other social media pages, and BuzzFeed has contacted her rep for comment.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.