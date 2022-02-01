Rachel Zegler Responded To The "Angry" Backlash She Received After She Was Cast As Snow White In The Upcoming Live-Action Remake

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

After the news was unveiled, the hashtag #NotMyAriel was conceived, with people pointing out that the original character of Ariel was described as having "white skin [and] blue eyes."

"I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity," Halle herself said. "I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater, and it's going to be beautiful."

The Little Mermaid is due for release in 2023.