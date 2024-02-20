Rachel Zegler’s Unfair Treatment Is Being Defended Yet Again After People Started Analyzing How Dakota Johnson’s Energy Amid The “Madame Web” Press Tour Is Being Praised

“I think it’s ironic that when Dakota Johnson critiques her movie, it’s seen as entertaining and funny, yet when Rachel Zegler does it, it’s seen as some horrible crime,” one tweet read.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Ever since the Madame Web press tour began, people have largely been obsessed with Dakota Johnson’s energy.

Dakota Johnson in an interview with &quot;Entertainment Tonight,&quot; with a video playback bar at the bottom
Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

Between her inability to name her favorite female Marvel character and her candid admission that she feared Madame Web was not going to be “good at all,” Dakota’s revelations throughout this press tour have certainly got people talking.

Closeup of Dakota Johnson
MTV / Via youtube.com

What’s more, Dakota admitted that she hadn’t even seen Madame Web yet during an interview with BuzzFeed UK last week.

Dakota Johnson reads iconic movie lines while promoting Madame Web; dressed in black, seated with cards
BuzzFeed UK / Via youtube.com

For the most part, people have been totally obsessed with this energy from Dakota, with her nonchalant attitude being described as “absolutely iconic.”

closeup of Dakota Johnson
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

But some fans couldn’t help but recall how another actor was treated for making somewhat similar remarks about one of her projects: Rachel Zegler.

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

As you might recall, Rachel previously faced heavy backlash when people reacted to her comments about her leading role in Disney’s Snow White remake. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”

Rachel Zegler accepting an award
Rich Polk / NBC via Getty Images

“I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White’s Scary Adventures... Doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like,” she said. “I was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again.”

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Rachel faced intense backlash over her remarks, with people even calling her a “walking PR disaster for Disney.” And now, several internet users couldn’t help but condemn the criticism toward Rachel in light of how well received Dakota’s attitude has been.

Dakota Johnson in a denim blazer, smiling at an event
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

One person tweeted, “personally i love both of them but it is a little jarring to see everyone praise dakota johnson for how she’s acting on the madame web press tour when rachel zegler nearly lost her career and is still facing so much hate for her press comments.”

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

“Idk its just if rachel zegler said she wasn’t going to watch the movie she was in and didn’t interact with/reply to her costars on set and couldn’t name a single other movie in the franchise it would be over for her,” they added.

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Rachel Zegler making jokes on her press tour and she was labeled as ungrateful and annoying meanwhile Dakota Johnson being straight up rude but you never see bad press about her,” someone said.

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

“I think it’s ironic that when Dakota Johnson critiques her movie, it’s seen as entertaining and funny, yet when Rachel Zegler does it, it’s seen as some horrible crime,” another tweet read.

Closeup of Dakota Johnson
Hector Vivas / Getty Images

“I think what dakota johnson is doing is funny asf but like... i can't help but notice that she is getting a fraction of the hate rachel zegler got when she was being way less critical about her movies,” one person wrote.

“The same people who are praising dakota johnson's whole ‘the movie i am in completely sucks lol’ energy are the same people who keep trying to end rachel zegler's career for some completely overhyped comments,” someone else said.

This isn’t the first time Rachel’s treatment has been compared with that of other actors. Just months ago, people called out the double standards between her and Jacob Elordi after the Saltburn actor labeled his past projects as “ridiculous,” and prior to that, fans noted that Robert Pattinson’s infamous hatred for Twilight has not received the same amount of criticism, either.

Closeup of Jacob Elordi
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Topics in this article

Skip to footer