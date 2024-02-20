Rachel Zegler’s Unfair Treatment Is Being Defended Yet Again After People Started Analyzing How Dakota Johnson’s Energy Amid The “Madame Web” Press Tour Is Being Praised

Ever since the Madame Web press tour began, people have largely been obsessed with Dakota Johnson’s energy.
Between her inability to name her favorite female Marvel character and her candid admission that she feared Madame Web was not going to be “good at all,” Dakota’s revelations throughout this press tour have certainly got people talking.
What’s more, Dakota admitted that she hadn’t even seen Madame Web yet during an interview with BuzzFeed UK last week.
For the most part, people have been totally obsessed with this energy from Dakota, with her nonchalant attitude being described as “absolutely iconic.”
But some fans couldn’t help but recall how another actor was treated for making somewhat similar remarks about one of her projects: Rachel Zegler.
As you might recall, Rachel previously faced heavy backlash when people reacted to her comments about her leading role in Disney’s Snow White remake. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.”
“I watched it once, and then I went on the ride in Disney World, which was called Snow White’s Scary Adventures... Doesn’t sound like something a little kid would like,” she said. “I was terrified of it, never revisited Snow White again.”
Rachel faced intense backlash over her remarks, with people even calling her a “walking PR disaster for Disney.” And now, several internet users couldn’t help but condemn the criticism toward Rachel in light of how well received Dakota’s attitude has been.
“Idk its just if rachel zegler said she wasn’t going to watch the movie she was in and didn’t interact with/reply to her costars on set and couldn’t name a single other movie in the franchise it would be over for her,” they added.
“Rachel Zegler making jokes on her press tour and she was labeled as ungrateful and annoying meanwhile Dakota Johnson being straight up rude but you never see bad press about her,” someone said.
“I think it’s ironic that when Dakota Johnson critiques her movie, it’s seen as entertaining and funny, yet when Rachel Zegler does it, it’s seen as some horrible crime,” another tweet read.
“I think what dakota johnson is doing is funny asf but like... i can't help but notice that she is getting a fraction of the hate rachel zegler got when she was being way less critical about her movies,” one person wrote.
“The same people who are praising dakota johnson's whole ‘the movie i am in completely sucks lol’ energy are the same people who keep trying to end rachel zegler's career for some completely overhyped comments,” someone else said.