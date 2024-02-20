Rachel Zegler’s Unfair Treatment Is Being Defended Yet Again After People Started Analyzing How Dakota Johnson’s Energy Amid The “Madame Web” Press Tour Is Being Praised

“I think what dakota johnson is doing is funny asf but like... i can't help but notice that she is getting a fraction of the hate rachel zegler got when she was being way less critical about her movies,” one person wrote.

“The same people who are praising dakota johnson's whole ‘the movie i am in completely sucks lol’ energy are the same people who keep trying to end rachel zegler's career for some completely overhyped comments,” someone else said.