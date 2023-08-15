“countless women can’t be anything but grateful and humble but men can rip their franchises’ to shreds.”
extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023
i really, truly do not want to see it.
so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5
Rachel Zegler admitting she didn't like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get. 🤡🤢 pic.twitter.com/IVKQN4FIHc— Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) August 10, 2023
miss rachel zegler should not be in such hot water over saying snow white wasn’t ahead of it’s time (true), it wasn’t a childhood favorite of hers (honest), and the remake is going to attempt more feminism (something i think ALL of the other live-action princesses have said??)— julia (@juliaannecudney) August 13, 2023
harrison ford and robert pattinson actively hate star wars and twilight and yet it’s hehe funny and all rachel zegler did was say snow white scared her as kid https://t.co/wG33WDX64b— alex | comms open (@blueromanticss) August 14, 2023
the fact that it’s always been treated as funny and quirky with those two but with her it’s a problem makes my blood boil— mehr (@PRIVEKAEYA) August 14, 2023
the way i’ve been saying this, millie bobbie brown, jenna ortega and countless women can’t be anything but grateful and humble but men can rip their franchises’ to shreds https://t.co/1EZAHCnflN— Idriss (@joiedevivrex2) August 14, 2023
I wonder what’s different about her and those two guys— KF (@Kev_Kev_93) August 15, 2023
Rachel loves Snow White🍎 pic.twitter.com/izHG795kx6— live laugh love halle bailey, stream ANGEL ✨👼 (@darkfandom_) August 12, 2023
wtf 😭 the way people were crying about her online i thought she was proper ripping into the movie but this is it? this is what everyone is outraged over? because she found the movie scary as a child ? https://t.co/LslqB0nhB3— nyssasorchid updates (@nyssasorchid) August 13, 2023
