While Kim hasn’t said much about the break-up, what she has shared has made it clear that her and Kanye’s four children are her priority.
The former couple are mom and dad to 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.
The children have been a source of contention throughout the messy split, with Kanye claiming that he has been kept from seeing them, and that he was banned from Chicago’s birthday party last month — something that Kim’s lawyer vehemently denied.
Kanye later confirmed that he attended the party, but shortly afterwards took aim at Kim for allowing their oldest child to be on TikTok without his permission.
Kim and North share the account, which is “managed by an adult” and has all comments switched off.
Kanye initially said of North’s online presence: “I don’t approve that. I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”
Soon after those comments were made, Kim and North uploaded a new video together, and Kanye soon began to lash out at his ex wife on Instagram, posting: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”
This triggered Kim’s only social media statement about their separation so far, where she explained that she uploaded videos with North because it makes North happy.
In the deeply personal post, the star acknowledged how “difficult” the divorce has been on their kids as she shared the hurt that Kanye’s “constant attacks” had caused.
Kim wrote: “Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”
She added: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
Sources have also said that Kim is focusing on the kids and trying to forge a “healthy co-parenting relationship” amid the split, despite how “overwhelmed and upset” Kanye’s “antics” were making her feel.
“Kim's main priority has always been their children. Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight.
“Kim had an incredible relationship with her dad, even after her parents got divorced, and she wants that for her kids too," they went on. "Kim has just been trying to put a structured plan in place so that her children can feel safe, secure, protected, and loved by the both of them."
Now Kim has given fans an insight into how she monitors her children’s emotions, admitting that she loves the fact she can see North’s “moods” through her love of art.
In a new video with Vogue, Kim showed off some of her most treasured possessions, which included drawings and paintings that North had done.
Displaying a selection of stunning scenic and floral paintings, Kim shared: “The first object of my affection is my daughter North’s paintings and drawings. She’s a really, really good artist and she loves painting.”
Kim then proudly held up North’s paintings of a wolf, and their pet bearded dragon before showing a darker image of black circles closing in on a girl with what appears to be a lizard tongue.
Acknowledging the change in the artwork, Kim said: “Recently North stayed home and had Covid, so this is the drawing she did in her room.”
“It’s a charcoal,” she added. “Maybe that was just her emo mood.”
But the dedicated mom acknowledged that she is able to use the art to see how her daughter is feeling, going on to explain: “I love seeing the personality and the moods, and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It has really been an amazing hobby of hers.”
Kim also revealed that she lets her children express themselves by having bedrooms designed to their individual styles, despite the main house being incredibly minimalistic and decorated with only neutral colors.
“I want everything to feel calming,” she said of her cream and gray design. “I have the playroom filled with clutter, bedrooms; one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house I really like the calmness.”
Kim went on to open up about her own hobby, proudly displaying the detailed scrapbooks that she makes for each of her children, including unseen photos, information from her pregnancy, their magazine shoots, and a lengthy letter she writes every year on their birthday.
Kim said that she got the idea from her mom, Kris Jenner, who’d saved several special items throughout Kim and her siblings’ own childhoods.
“It’ll just be so fun when they’re older,” she explained. “You can see why I love to archive all things for my kids, we have the best memories.”
The video came after people expressed their new-found respect for Kim for the way that she has handled Kanye’s recent social media tirades amid her new relationship with Pete Davidson.
In one text, Kim apparently said that he was “creating a dangerous and scary environment,” and shared her fear that somebody might hurt Pete as a result.
In response, the rapper told his followers: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”
Kim had seemingly then texted Kanye to ask why he was publicizing their private conversation, to which he replied: “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan, why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”
Kanye also shared a message that was allegedly sent from Pete, where the comic vowed to respect his relationship with his children.
The text appeared to read: “As a man, I’d never get in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”
Kanye captioned the now-deleted post at the time: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”
In December, Kim filed to be “legally single” after Kanye reportedly failed to respond to repeated requests to officially “terminate” their marriage.
Kanye’s legal team filed documents denying this last week, telling the court that Kim’s “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status."
They added that Kim needs to “refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions” that Kanye had set in an accompanying document, or that a hearing should be arranged as an alternative.
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London