As you’re probably aware, when it comes to celebrities being accused of editing their social media posts, none face quite as much scrutiny as the Kardashian-Jenners.
Just last month, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, was compared to AI and a Sim as people called out a heavily filtered video of her. But all of the sisters have also faced repeated claims of photoshop and facetuning over the years.
Kim has even been accused of filtering images of her young children in the past — and once admitted to replacing her niece Stormi with her niece True via photoshop because True’s outfit matched the aesthetic of her Instagram profile at the time.
True’s mom, Khloé Kardashian, has also admitted to editing her pictures, confessing in 2021 that she has come to love “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.”
Khloé then said that this is a direct result of the “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” that her appearance has faced her entire life. She added at the time: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them [every day] by the world.”
However, things arguably reached new depths on Thursday, when people began to speculate that Khloé had Facetuned a photo of her cat, Grey Kitty.
Khloé bought Grey Kitty for her daughter in December 2021, and the pedigree Russian Blue is a regular guest star on her Instagram account.
But the cat looked remarkably different in a photo from Khloé’s Valentine’s Day carousel this week, which included one picture of Grey Kitty sitting on the floor.
With a pink collar around her neck, the cat’s features look unnaturally smooth, and her eyes are arguably brighter and wider than normal.
Sharing a zoomed in screengrab of Grey Kitty to a Reddit forum, a skeptical follower asked: “Did Khloe Facetune her cat??😭,” and once it was pointed out, people couldn’t unsee it.
“Even the pets aren’t safe,” one person replied. Another added: “these damn beauty standards are getting out of hand.”
“You can see the inconsistencies and blurs on the whiskers,” somebody else claimed. One more added: “This is a Russian blue. I have 2. They are very very beautiful cats but they don’t look like this 😭”
“This is an actual illness at this point 😭 her sense of reality is facetuned,” another user wrote, while somebody else theorized: “I think she has a default filter she forgot about.”
Khloé has not acknowledged the speculation, but if she wanted to post more photos of Grey Kitty to shut it down then we certainly wouldn’t be opposed!