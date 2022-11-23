Last year, Kendall Jenner sparked backlash when she was exposed for apparently photoshopping images that had triggered widespread body insecurity among fans.
The model had taken part in a photo shoot for her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand and shared several photos of herself wearing a “micro thong” to Instagram.
Kendall looked sensational in the pictures, and within minutes her long legs, trim waist, and flawless skin were the talk of social media.
Many women admitted at the time that seeing the photos had made them unhappy with their own bodies, with one fan writing: “How can I ever be ok with my body when Kendall Jenner is out here looking like that.”
In fact, the conversation became so extensive that Kendall herself ended up weighing in to reassure fans that she has “bad days” too.
Kendall quoted a tweet that read “i got 99 problems and looking like kendall jenner would solve all of them” and insisted: “I am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!”
“you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem,” she added.
But shortly afterward, popular Instagram account @problematicfame highlighted how different Kendall’s body looked in video footage from the shoot when compared to the photos she posted to Instagram.
Putting the stills side by side, the account called out the unrealistic body proportions that Kendall had in the “very photoshopped” first image.
They wrote: “This photo is very photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody’s. please don’t compare yourself to heavily edited images. even kendall doesn’t look like this irl.”
They also accused Kendall of overusing a “smoothing” filter as they said that the skin around her bikini line looked “ridiculous.” They added: “Nobody looks like that. Gals have lines, razor bumps, discoloration, etc. Nobody is completely smooth down there."
The account went on to point out an apparent glitch in the background of a video that Kendall had shared, which suggested that she had edited the footage too.
As a result, Kendall was called out for spreading “harmful” ideals of how a body can look, with one person tweeting: “it’s not body shaming to tell ppl that kendall is photoshopped in those pictures, like yes she is sexy but she also...quite literally doesn’t look like that irl. no one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression kendall does is so harmful.”
But more than a year later, people are expressing their frustration once again after they noticed that Kendall appears to regularly photoshop her waist to make it look smaller.
Taking to Reddit, a user shared a selection of photos comparing paparazzi shots of Kendall in swimwear to the photos of herself that she posts to Instagram.
One of the comparisons appears to have been taken on the very same day as Kendall is wearing the same green swimsuit, but her waist is noticeably more defined in the social media post.
The OP pointed out that Kendall’s inconsistent photos appear to go more “unnoticed” than her famous sisters, who are often called out for editing their pictures, and added: “Imagine having her body and still feeling the need to photoshop.”
And others admitted that seeing the photos side-by-side had left them feeling “sad,” especially considering the influence that Kendall has as a famous model and reality TV star.
“It’s often very obvious around the waist area, but people are so used to photoshop and filters that they apparently have no idea of what’s anatomically correct or not,” one person wrote. “That’s very sad, especially for younger girls that grow up surrounded by doctored bodies and doctored images.”
Someone else added: “This makes me so sad. puts into perspective that even if you have the ‘ideal' body you're still going to imagine flaws and never be truly content.”
A third person commented: “Shes always photoshopping her waist it’s ridiculous.” Another said: “Kendall’s desperate to be the skinny thick girl, which she’s naturally not.”
“Its an obsession and a curse,” one more concluded. “Once u start using photoshop/ filters U don't like how u look without them.”
Kendall’s sisters are often being exposed for photoshopping their social media posts, with Kim recently being caught editing out a major muscle in order to make her neck and back look smaller.