R Kelly Was Arrested On Federal Child Pornography Charges And Other Crimes In Chicago

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday on federal sex crimes charges, according to the Associated Press — the second time the R&B singer has been taken into custody this year.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois told the AP a 13-count indictment was returned Thursday and R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested around 7:00 p.m.



“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” the spokesperson told AP.



Separately, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are expected to unseal a 5-count indictment against Kelly on Friday, a source at the US Attorney's Office told BuzzFeed News.

More details are expected to be released Friday, when Kelly is scheduled to be arraigned in Chicago federal court. Kelly will be arraigned in Brooklyn at a later date, the source said.



The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Kelly's attorney did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.