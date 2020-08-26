The Milwaukee Bucks Set Off A Postponement Of NBA Playoff Games In Protest Of The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

"We shouldn't have even came to this damn place," Bucks player George Hill said earlier this week. Wednesday's NBA games have been postponed.

Kim Klement-Pool / Getty Images George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs Wednesday in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, in Wisconsin, setting off a leaguewide delay in games. Blake was shot in the back seven times as he got into his car with three of his children inside in Kenosha Sunday evening, according to his family and their attorney. Blake is now paralyzed, his family has said. The shooting, which was captured on video and shared on social media, has led to protests in Kenosha, Madison, and other cities across the US. The video shows Blake walking away from several officers before an officer grabs his shirt and then shoots him several times from behind as Blake opens the car door. It is not clear what the future is for the Bucks or for the NBA playoffs, which are nearing the end of the first round of games. Other teams and players had discussed sitting out games this week, and the Bucks' decision has already rippled across the league — the NBA announced that the other scheduled Wednesday games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will be postponed. The league said the games would be rescheduled, but did not specify when that would occur.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

Racial justice activism has been central to the NBA season since it resumed in July in a “bubble” environment in Orlando, Florida, intended to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among players. NBA players agreed to restart the season after it paused in March because of the pandemic in part because of an agreement over how the league would handle racial justice issues during games. Many NBA players had spent the first months of the summer protesting following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and some players like Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans' Pelicans have decided to donate their salaries to Black Lives Matter charities. In games since the season resumed, players have worn jerseys with social justice messages, like "Black Lives Matter" and "I Am A Man."

On Monday, Bucks player George Hill expressed frustration over the situation in Wisconsin, saying that they shouldn't be playing basketball amid the global unrest over police brutality and racism. "We shouldn't have even came to this damn place," Hill said. "To be honest, I think coming here just took all the focal points off of what the issues are but we’re here so it is what it is." The Bucks, one of the favorites from this year’s NBA finals, have a specific history with policing issues. Bucks player Sterling Brown was arrested and tased by Milwaukee police in January 2018, after being stopped outside a drugstore. He’s still engaged in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, after rejecting a $400,000 settlement in October 2019. "Mr. Brown deserves more than a mere apology," Brown’s lawyer told ESPN at the time. “I want more than just money,” Brown said in a July post for the Players’ Tribune, detailing his experience and explaining why he rejected the settlement. “I want cops to show respect and to be held accountable when they step out of line, especially in the neighborhoods they are supposed to serve and protect every day. If they kill a man, I want them to receive the same punishment that another guy on the street would." Alex Lasry, the senior vice president of the Bucks, tweeted his support for the team's players Wednesday.

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change

The decision from Bucks players to sit out Wednesday’s game came after days of talks between players. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics had been in talks about possibly not playing the first game of their second round playoff series, which was scheduled for Thursday. "We knew coming here or not coming here was not going to stop anything, but I think ultimately playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody,” Raptors’ player Fred VanVleet told reporters on Tuesday after a team meeting and practice. Celtics star player Jaylen Brown, who marched in Black Lives Matter protests before the NBA season resumed, tweeted Tuesday night that his mind was elsewhere.

I want to go protest

NBA stars from other teams still in the playoffs tweeted support in the immediate aftermath of the Bucks’ decision.

LeBron James, a face of the league and one of its most influential players, tweeted a demand for change.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT