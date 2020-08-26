Two People Were Fatally Shot And One Person Was Injured In Kenosha During Protests For Jacob Blake

Protestors and police clash in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a third night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin.

Two people were fatally shot and one was injured in gunfire during the third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, police said early Wednesday.

The shooting took place near a gas station following a confrontation between protesters and men armed with guns who claimed to be guarding the gas station, the New York Times reported.

Kenosha police said that officers responded to shots fired at around 11:45 p.m. Two people were killed and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Times that the investigation was focused on the group of armed men outside the gas station. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that at least one person was to be taken into custody based on video footage of the shooting.

A video shared on social media shows a man carrying a rifle and running down a street as protesters follow him. As the man falls to the ground, he fires multiple shots into the crowd, the video shows. A person who appears to be shot is seen falling to the ground. The sound of other gunshots can also be heard from elsewhere. The armed man is then seen walking down the street towards a police car with his hands in the air as armored trucks pass by him. In another graphic video, people try to help a man who appears to have been shot in the head.



Beth told Kenosha News that one suspected shooter and one of the men who was killed are both white.

One of the men armed with guns at the gas station told the Washington Post that he was there to stop people from breaking into local businesses and that he had heard rumors of people throwing pipe bombs. It is unclear if pipe bombs were used during Tuesday night's demonstrations.

"If the cops aren’t going to stop them from throwing pipe bombs on innocent civilians, somebody has to,” the man said.





