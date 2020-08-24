Protests Broke Out In Wisconsin After Police Shot A Black Man As He Walked To His Car

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man from behind as he walked to his car on Sunday evening, triggering protests overnight.

In an incident filmed and shared on social media, 29-year-old Jacob Blake is seen walking away from several police officers. When he opens the car door an officer grabs his top and starts shooting him several times from behind.

Blake is in a serious condition at a hospital in Milwaukee, the Kenosha Police Department tweeted in a statement. Officers were on the scene responding to a "domestic incident," the statement said.

People have been protesting in Kenosha since last night, and a citywide curfew was issued for 7am. Kenosha police said there have been numerous calls made about armed robberies and shootings. According to Associated Press, police used tear gas on protesters who didn't leave following the announcement of the curfew.



Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, said that Blake's three sons were in the car at the time of the shooting.