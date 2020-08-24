 Skip To Content
Protests Broke Out In Wisconsin After Police Shot A Black Man As He Walked To His Car

Jacob Blake is in a serious condition at a hospital in Milwaukee.

By Ikran Dahir

Posted on August 24, 2020, at 8:06 a.m. ET

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man from behind as he walked to his car on Sunday evening, triggering protests overnight.

In an incident filmed and shared on social media, 29-year-old Jacob Blake is seen walking away from several police officers. When he opens the car door an officer grabs his top and starts shooting him several times from behind.

Blake is in a serious condition at a hospital in Milwaukee, the Kenosha Police Department tweeted in a statement. Officers were on the scene responding to a "domestic incident," the statement said.

People have been protesting in Kenosha since last night, and a citywide curfew was issued for 7am. Kenosha police said there have been numerous calls made about armed robberies and shootings. According to Associated Press, police used tear gas on protesters who didn't leave following the announcement of the curfew.

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, said that Blake's three sons were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake
The governor of Kenosha tweeted a thread where he said he "stands against the use of excessive force and immediate escalation" against Black people in Wisconsin and promised action.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.
This is a developing story.

