Twitter And Snapchat Are Reining Trump In. Critics Want Them To Do It To Politicians Around The World.

People take part in a protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2.

Bowing to criticism that predates his presidency, Twitter and Snap have begun to limit how President Donald Trump uses their platforms — fact-checking him, adding warning labels to his posts, or reducing his reach. But as the platforms enact new rules for Trump, politicians around the world continue to elude moderation, leaving misinformation and violence in their wake.



Members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for instance, have spread misinformation and anti-Muslim prejudice for years; and in 2018, Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei incited violence against Israel, calling it a “malignant cancerous tumor” that must be “removed and eradicated.”

Around the world, digital activists are using the actions taken against Trump to argue for more strict moderation of political speech, saying that Twitter’s and Snap's actions against the world’s most powerful politicians were landmarks.

“What Twitter did with Trump was encouraging,” said Baybars Örsek, director of the International Fact-Checking Network, a global fact-checking collective, “but it’s important to make these policies globally applicable.”

In a blog post published in October 2019, Twitter said that “if a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content.”

Twitter has put that rule into action for tweets outside the US before, including an example from April where it appended a label to a tweet by Osmar Terra, a Brazilian politician who falsely claimed quarantine increased the spread of the coronavirus. In March, it deleted two tweets from Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for spreading coronavirus misinformation.

A Snap spokesperson did not specify whether the platform would do the same thing it did with Trump's account with other leaders on the app, but said that the company would act when it came to racism, violence, and injustice on Snapchat.

But digital rights advocates say that despite Twitter's recent actions, the platforms have a history of doing too little about posts from politicians calling for violence outside the US and Europe, especially those that aren’t written in English. The result, they say, has been attacks targeting racial, religious, and ethnic minority groups — including ethnic massacres in South Sudan’s civil war in 2017, the burning of Muslim-run businesses in Sri Lanka in 2018, and genocide in Myanmar the same year.

“We’ve seen firsthand how deadly allowing this type of language from people in positions of authority can be in Myanmar and are finally dismayed by how Facebook can continue to justify letting such speech up,” said Victoire Rio, an activist whose work focuses on Myanmar.

Dia Kayyali, a program manager at Witness, a human rights NGO, told BuzzFeed News that advocates outside the US and Europe have to work together because platforms “will not devote the same amount of resources and attention to us.”