Ticketmaster’s Prices For Beyonce Tickets Were So Mind-Blowing That These Fans Are Flying To Sweden To See Her

Jess McCraney couldn’t get tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Las Vegas, so she went with the next best option: a quick 15-hour flight to Sweden.

“It was the only place I could get through,” McCraney, who lives in Las Vegas, told BuzzFeed News. After waiting in the presale Ticketmaster online queue for hours on Feb. 6, McCraney bought tickets to one of Beyoncé’s May shows outside of Stockholm for $300 because a friend tipped her off about the cheap international option.

Luckily for McCraney, Sweden was already on her travel bucket list.

“I thought, ‘Sure, why not?’” she told BuzzFeed News.

Buying concert tickets through Ticketmaster’s verified fan system, which Beyoncé fans had to do earlier this month, has become an ordeal. Congress even got involved after thousands of fans weren’t able to secure tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in November, leading some Switfies to even sue the ticketing site.